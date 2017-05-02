Belgian Belle

MEET THE HOMEOWNERS Having owned an interior design business for 18 years, Sherrill Perry knew exactly how she wanted to transform the kitchen of her Buckhead townhouse. Her husband, Don, who heads a successful Atlanta-based commercial real estate company, Lavista Associates Inc., shares her appreciation for attractive spaces and sound design, and so gladly allowed her inspiration to take flight.

THEIR STYLE Sherrill had long admired a kitchen by Morgan Creek Cabinet Company—one created in concert with interior designer Beth Webb and Summerour & Associates for a showhouse at Lake Keowee (previously published in Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles). Using that Belgian-inflected design as their basis, Morgan Harrison and his team adapted the contemporary design in a way that suited the Perrys’ more traditional home.

FAVORITE FEATURE Sherrill loves that the cabinetry extends to the ceiling, a design decision that could have seemed counterintuitive due to the room’s towering heights. The subtle integration makes it feel less like a kitchen and more like an elegantly paneled wall.

THEIR BEST ADVICE Having a favorite kitchen as her starting point allowed Sherrill to select the best designers to deliver the Belgian look she wanted, which in turn gave her the confidence that all would turn out right. By using her condominium’s builder, Ted Jacobson, as the contractor, she also ensured that installation went off without a hitch.

Designer Insights

DARING DIMENSIONS Using the proportions of the room as his guide, designer Sean McNeish created architectural cabinetry with an oversize stile-and-rail, making the panels themselves seem smaller in comparison. This allowed the larger cabinets and wider-than-normal drawers to appear visually balanced.

EASY UPDATES Designer Morgan Harrison notes that the Belgian look is excellent for those seeking quick updates to the kitchens of older homes without changing the layout or appliances. “All we have to change is the cabinetry, and nothing else. If you have a very traditional home, but desire a kitchen that’s a little less formal, Belgian-style cabinets work well because they combine contemporary looks with Old World materials,” he notes. “These are also kitchens that you’ll never tire of; they will never go out of style.”

SUBTLE SOLUTIONS Because the home is located in a condominium, it was not practical to move appliances or shift the locations of walls. Thus, the designers maintained the appliance locations, instead integrating Sub-Zero refrigerators within the cabinetry and building an architectural casing around the existing stainless steel hood, all of which serve to downplay the utilitarian look of the room.

FURNITURE-INSPIRED The island, made of reclaimed oak and treated with a dark gray glaze, blends beautifully into the existing floor, appearing to rise out of it like a piece of furniture. This design move was important considering the room’s close proximity to the living spaces; subtle details like this allow the kitchen to become a chic backdrop for the adjacent living room and study.

SIMPLY CHIC Keeping the number of surfaces to a minimum was essential in maintaining this room’s simple look. The designers chose a sophisticated soapstone for sharp contrast with the cabinetry while, working with designer Beth Webb, Sherrill selected that same soapstone for the island to maintain continuity. Similarly, a soapstone farm sink from Rohl is almost a perfect color match, allowing it to blend seamlessly with the surrounding counters.

Two versions of cattle horn cube knobs team up with elongated, recycled aluminum drawer handles to complement this room’s simple and tactile look. Available at the Matthew Quinn Collection, ADAC West, 349 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE, Suite B5A, Atlanta 30305. (404) 974-3560; matthewquinncollection.com

KITCHEN DESIGN AND CUSTOM CABINETRY Morgan Creek Cabinet Co., 4346 Southside Dr., Acworth 30101. (770) 975-9244; morgancreekcabinets.net PRINCIPAL DESIGNER Sean McNeish INTERIOR DESIGN Beth Webb, Beth Webb Interiors, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave., Suite 11B-4, Atlanta 30305. (404) 869-6367; bethwebb.com and Homeowner Sherrill Perry BUILDER/CONTRACTOR Ted Jacobson, Bentley Properties. (404) 626-1487 DESIGN CONTRIBUTOR Becky Sue Becker, CKD, CAPS, Designs by BSB, 2147 Riverbirch Ct., Lawrenceville 30044. (404) 456-8799; designsbybsb.com SOAPSTONE COUNTERTOPS G & L Marble Inc., 2590 Jason Industrial Pkwy., Winston 30187. (770) 920-9383; glmarble.com SOAPSTONE APRON-FRONT FARM SINK Rohl, through G&L Marble ALL APPLIANCES Sewell Appliance, 7455 Trowbridge Rd. NE, Sandy Springs 30328. (404) 255-0640; sewellappliance.com FAUCET Existing HARDWARE Matthew Quinn Collection, ADAC West Suite B5-A, 349 Peachtree Hills Ave., Atlanta 30305. (404) 974-3560; matthewquinncollection.com LAMPS Scott Antique Market BAR STOOLS Bungalow Classic, 1197 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta 30318. (404) 367-8522; bungalowclassic.com

