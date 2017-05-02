Haute Living

With east-, west-, and south- facing vistas, residence 1907 frames views of the downtown Atlanta skyline—from the Georgia Pacific building to the Georgia Dome—like a picture postcard. And, collaborating with The Mercantile—the Brookhaven home furnishings emporium that provided the majority of furniture and accessories—interior designer Amy Morris put her own stamp on the space using a colorful leitmotif, carried out on everything from rugs and accessories to fabrics and bold paint colors. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by horizontal stripes painted on the corridor walls that seem to have an invisible pull on guests, luring them further into the space. Likewise, a rich, deep turquoise color blankets the bedroom while a cocoon-like eggplant wraps the library. Only in the living room did Morris keep the walls white, not only providing a quiet backdrop for the jewel-tone furnishings, gilded accessories and bold contemporary art, but also not distracting from the panoramic views.

