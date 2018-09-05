Introducing the 3rd annual Thrift Studio at ADAC

3 Reasons Not to Miss Dwell with Dignity’s signature fundraiser (hint: huge discounts on high-end goods!)

1. Get inspired by Atlanta design talents

The 2018 Thrift Studio benefiting Dwell with Dignity, an organization dedicated to helping Atlanta families break the cycle of homelessness, presents chic, shoppable vignettes designed by some of Atlanta’s top design talents. The best part: it’s all highly discounted, high-end home furnishings! Helmed by Honorary Co-Chairs:John Oetgen and John Lineweaver, the lineup includes Douglas W. Hilton, Kandrac & Kole Interior Designs, Inc., K Kong Designs Amy Morris Interiors, Bradley Odom of Dixon Rye and Loren Audrey Taylor. thriftstudio.com/atlanta-thrift-studio

2. Shop exclusive deals on high-end products

Each Thrift Studio vignette (located in suite 417 at ADAC) showcases a selection of donated high-end home decor and original artwork, as curated by some of Atlanta’s best designers. All items are exclusively available to Thrift Studio shoppers for purchase at discounted prices! Be the first to shop the pop-ups at Thrift Studio’s opening night party, sponsored by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, on September 27th at 6 p.m.

3. Help families escape poverty and homelessness

100 percent of Thrift Studio’s proceeds benefit Dwell With Dignity, nonprofit agency dedicated to providing families in need with well designed homes. In 2016, Dwell With Dignity provided 20 Atlanta families and two community partners with inspiring homes and self-sufficiency. For more information on Dwell With Dignity’s nonprofit initiative, visit dwellwithdignity.org.

Dwell With Dignity’s Thrift Studio Atlanta Pop-Up Shop is located in Suite 417 at ADAC, September 28-October 19, 2018; Monday-Friday 10am – 5:30pm. thriftstudio.com/atlanta-thrift-studio