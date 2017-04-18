3 Things to Know about the Clarity Farm Showcase Home and Tour

Designed by interior decorator Pacita Wilson and built by architect Tim Bryan and builder Jason Cole, the 2017 Clarity Farm Showcase & Home opens for tours tomorrow!



1. Getaway glam

Tucked in the hills behind a meandering driveway and featuring with more than 10,000 square feet of living space and 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space, the showcase home offers plenty to see—including breathtaking views of Milton’s rolling hills and farmland. True, the house exudes glamour at every turn, but its peaceful setting also offers a romantic retreat that’s as relaxing as it is inspiring. This sense is carried inside via locally sourced products, equestrian-inspired touches and rustic elements (don’t miss the weathered ceiling beams sourced from Kentucky).

2. Take home inspiration—literally

Visitors to the Clarity Farms Showcase Home and Tour will not only leave with design inspiration from the interiors— outfitted entirely by Pacita Wilson of Pineapple Park—but guests will also have he chance to take home their favorite featured products. Items marked with a tag will be available for purchase so that guests can note their wish-list during tours.

3. Design for a difference

All proceeds of ticket sales, sponsorships and commemorative bricks will benefit local nonprofit Children’s Charities and its initiative to build an all-inclusive playground in the City of Milton. More than 65 percent of the park’s play equipment will handicap-accessible, making it one of the largest play areas for children of all abilities in Georgia. Tickets may be purchased on FreshTix, and commemorative bricks may be ordered at ChildrensCharitiesGA.org.