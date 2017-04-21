5 Reasons you can’t miss the 2017 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens

Following a stunning re-imagination at the hands of the Southeast’s finest talents, the 2017 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Southeastern Designer Showhouse, a historic James–Means designed home in the heart of Buckhead, is open for tours through May 14. Here’s why you won’t want to miss it.

1. Historic Jewel

Originally designed by renowned architect James Means for Mr. and Mrs. Rawson Haverty in 1962, this year’s showhouse is an ode to historic preservation, as seen in to the use of reclaimed materials, such as brick on the front façade sourced from the Federal Reserve in downtown Atlanta, and columns on the rear porch sourced from a building downtown. The showhouse also includes a new, U-shaped addition that is seamlessly incorporated into the existing home.

2. Design dream teams

The restoration of this historic home could not come fruition without the top-notch talents of architect Yong Pak of Pak Heydt & Associates, builder Michael Ladisic of Ladisic Fine Homes, landscape architect Richard Anderson, kitchen designer Matthew Quinn and Honorary chair Jackye Lanham. This all-star dream team preserved the historical integrity of this home while seamlessly bringing it into the 21st century.

3. The Southeast’s top design talents

This year’s showhouse brings together designers from Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. Not only is their work a reflection of the South’s graciousness, but it also brings the pages of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles to life, celebrating the timeless, elegant style that defines the Southeast.

4. Springtime events

Join us for an array of fun and informative events throughout the run of showhouse! Enjoy exclusive book signings with Mary Kay Andrews and Sybil Sylvester; sip celebratory mint juleps in honor of Derby Day; learn showhouse history from Honorary Chair Jackye Lanham and architect Yong Pak; and toast to Mother’s Day with complimentary mimosas. For a full list of events, visit southeasternshowhouse.com/new-events.

5. Support the Atlanta History Center

Fitting with the historic significance of this year’s showhouse, proceeds will benefit the Atlanta History Center,which recently completed a move of historic proportions. The Battle of Atlanta cyclorama painting moved in February 2017 from its Grant Park home to the new custom-built 23,000-square-foot Lloyd and Mary Ann Whitaker Cyclorama Building at the Atlanta History Center. On Friday, February 28th, join us as the Atlanta History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale talks the history of the Cyclorama and the History Center’s efforts to preserve, transport and reinterpret this iconic city heirloom.

The 2017 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens is open through May 14. Tickets available at southeasternshowhouse.com/tickets.

Written by Kaitlyn Yarborough and Claire Ruhlin