5 Reasons you won’t want to miss the 2017 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

1. Double the design.

Sited in Serenbe’s newest, European-inspired neighborhood, the Manor Homes of Mado, this year’s Serenbe Designer Showhouse includes not one but two separate townhouses, which are decorated by more than 12 of Atlanta’s top designers. The Manor features two grand kitchens, three sun-filled living rooms, five bedrooms and top-of-the-line appliances and finishes curated by interior designer Jena Salmon. Designed by Rhinehart Pulliam & Co. and constructed by Bobby Webb of BCC Builders, the multi-story Manor Homes are set on a European cobblestone square, featuring courtyard gardens that cascade into a protected forest. serenbeshowhouse.com/tickets

2. Shop pop-ups

After you tour the showhouse, shop for your own home! Browse curated consignment furniture, home accessories, art, lighting and jewelry at the SWOOX pop-up shop, presented by Jenn Balcos (designer of the showhouse’s terrace level bedroom) and Kelly Wolf Anthony. Look for SWOOX’s brick-and-mortar shop on East Andrews Drive in Buckhead.

3. Art auction

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and the Art Farm at Serenbe present ART + DESIGN CHAIRS, an outdoor artwork exhibition on view at the Opening Night Preview Party on September 14th. Atlanta artists have transformed 10 wooden dining chairs into works of art. Chairs will be auctioned off before and during the event to benefit the Art Farm at Serenbe.

4. Exclusive programming

Join Serenbe and ArtsATL for a discussion about how and why to collect art, as well as how to place art in the home. The conversation will be moderated by ArtsATL’s Susannah Darrow and feature industry professionals such as designers, appraisers and gallery owners. Held at 2 p.m. on September 30th at Serenbe’s Grange Hall, the free event also includes a discounted ticket offer to the Serenbe Designer Showhouse. serenbeshowhouse.com/events

5. Support the arts

All net proceeds from the Serenbe Designer Showhouse support the Art Farm, Serenbe’s artist complex that provides a place for engagement and inspiration. This year’s proceeds will support building the next Art Farm artist cottage and studio, the first of which opened in January in collaboration with Rural Studio of Auburn University with interiors by Steve McKenzie and Kerry Howard.

The 2017 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open for tours September 15–October 8. Purchase tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com/tickets