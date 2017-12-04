AH&L Gift Guide: for the hostess

Clockwise, from top left

1. Organic natural wood trays. From $37, B.D. Jeffries, (404) 231-3004; bdjeffries.com

2. Saint-Louis crystal 2017 holiday bell. $125, Neiman Marcus, (404) 266-8200; neimanmarcus.com

3. Wheel-thrown Farmhouse Pottery Countryman pitchers. From $275, Huff Harrington, (404) 467.0311; huffharrington.com

4. Set of four gold cocktail straws. $24, The Mine; themine.com

5. Love embroidered rose gold decorative pillow in 100% Cotton Canvas with sequin embroidery. $42, Annie Selke; annieselke.com

6. Gemini Black Napkin Ring. $20, Jung Lee NY, (212) 257-5655; jungleeny.com

7. Gold Arrow Cheese Markers. $25, Dear Keaton, dearkeaton.com

8. Simon Pearce ChelseaOptic Tree Topper. $125, Erika Reade, (404) 233-3857; erikareade.com