AH&L’s Gift Guide for the Holiday Hostess

Blog
December 16, 2016109 Views
In our weekly Gift Guides, we’ll be sharing stylish embellishments, thoughtful touches and luxe details that are sure to dazzle everyone on your list. Find our previous gift guides here.

1. Rosewood + ylang ylang body wash, $16, Little Barn Apothecary; littlebarnapothecary.com

2. Cheese board and knife set, $288, Jonathan Adler; jonathanadler.com

3. Garnish & Gather gift cardgarnishandgather.com

4. But First, Rosé” gummies, from $8.50, Sugarfina; sugarfina.com

5. Two of a Kind stemless glasses, $50, kate spade New York; katespade.com

6. Mask bottle opener, $40, kate spade New York; katespade.com

7. Santa Salt, $8, Beautiful Briny Sea; beautifulbrinysea.com

8. Drinking Chocolate Box, Xocolatl; $54, Available locally at Krog Street Market; xocolatlchocolate.com

The Editors

