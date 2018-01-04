Our Best of January 2018

Our can’t-miss events this month

JANUARY 19–FEBRUARY 3 | A Grand Affair returns to Huff Harrington Fine Art this month, spotlighting original paintings by gallery favorites such as Melissa Payne Baker, Amy Dixon and Dawne Raulet, as well as vintage French artwork collected by Ann Huff and Meg Harrington, all priced under $1,000. The annual show debuts with an opening reception on Friday, January 19. huffharrington.com

JANUARY 24 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and interior designer Holly Hollingsworth Phillips of The English Room for Interior Perspectives: A Tour of Painterly Style, an art-filled adventure through ADAC. Explore the showrooms and products that are inspired by art and the painterly style while learning about Phillips’ art, color and textiles play a role in featured showrooms. Phillips will also discuss collecting and incorporating art into your home. adacatlanta.com/events

JANUARY 24–27 | Enjoy three days of art, antiques and floral and interior design at the annual Cathedral Antiques Show, benefiting A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab. Held at the Cathedral of St. Philip and sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women, this year’s show includes a Tour of Homes, a lineup of speakers and the return of the Iron Floral Competition. cathedralantiques.org

JANUARY 28 | The Giving Kitchen hosts the sixth annual Team Hidi fundraiser at ASW Distillery’s Stave Room, featuring bites and cocktails from 50 of Atlanta’s top restaurants. A live auction will offer private chef dinners, a Zac Brown package, a trip to Tuscany and more. The Giving Kitchen aims to help restaurant workers overcome unexpected accidents, illness or injury. Tastemaker tickets are sold out; please email [email protected] to be put on a waitlist for general admission ticketholders who are interested in the tastemaker experience. thegivingkitchen.org/teamhidi

JANUARY 29–FEBRUARY 3 | Shop original artwork by 350 artists in categories such as contemporary, realism, folk, whimsical, sculpture, pottery, jewelry and garden at the annual Trinity School Spotlight on Art. The event is open to the public with free parking and admission. Proceeds benefit Trinity School. trinityatl.org