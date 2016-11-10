Design at Play: Children’s Rooms

From cheerful playrooms to calming retreats, we’re loving these 5 spaces designed just for children.

Grandchildren frequent the spacious bunk room of this English-inspired abode by Harrison Design and Huff-Dewberry. A fun and unexpected addition to the second floor, the space incorporated the blue and orange hues that anchor the rest of the home. For an extra special touch, each pillow is monogrammed with a child’s name.

Melanie Millner took a playful approach when designing this fresh and fun children’s room for the 2015 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse. A suspended platform, designed with the help of furniture maker Kevin Scanlon, floats above a pair of twin beds and serves as an ideal spot for lounging with friends.

Though no space in this light and bright abode is off-limits to children, this bright and colorful upstairs loft was specifically designed by Brian Watford to accommodate young ones. Not only does the space come equipped with computer stations, a drawing table and plush seating, but it is also perfectly polished thanks to a its deft mix of furniture youthful pops of color.

Color and pattern define the tree house-like playroom of this midcentury modern home by designer Amy Morris and architect Frank Neely. The sofas are upholstered in a durable Perennials outdoor fabric, while acrylic Ikea tables combine to make one large (and easy-to-clean) coffee table and play surface.

Accessible through a swinging bookcase from each daughter’s bedroom, designer Mallory Mathison outfitted this colorful hangout space with fun touches such as hot-pink and turquoise chandeliers by Cyan Design, Hallman Furniture chairs covered in pink leopard from Lewis & Sheron Textiles and a custom tufted ottoman.