Designer Announcement: The 2017 Cashiers Designer Showhouse

Introducing the 20th annual Cashiers Designer Showhouse, opening August 12-27th

For its 20th year, the Cashiers Designer Showhouse presents not one but three different showhouses at Cottage Walk, located in the heart of Cashiers. The showhouses present a modern take on Cashiers’ classic farmhouse cottages and features the work of some of the Southeast’s brightest design talents. Meet the 2017 participating designers below, and find tickets and more information on the showhouse, open August 12-27th, at cashiershistoricalsociety.com/showhouse.

2017 Cashiers Designer Showhouse Designers

Skip Ryan, The Ryan Companies, Inc | Front Porch (Fowler Cottage)

Beverly Farrington, Accents of the South | Front Entry (Fowler Cottage)

Maria McLaurin, McLaurin Interiors | Kitchen & Living Room (Fowler Cottage)

Jena Salmon, Jena Salmon Designs, LLC | Stairwells (All cottages)

Lynn Monday, Lynn Monday Home | Master Bedroom (Fowler Cottage)

Paula Jones, The Summer House | Back Porch (Fowler Cottage)

Anna-Louise Wolfe, Anna-Louise Wolfe Designs | Bedroom 1 (Fowler Cottage)

Jennifer Shreero & Kati Hardwick, B.D. Jeffries | Bedroom 2 (Fowler Cottage)

Shon Parker, Shon Parker Design Inc. | The Study (Fowler Cottage)

Ann Huff & Meg Harrington, Huff Harrington | Front & Back Porch (Hooper Cottage)

Melissa Morrow Knott, Missy Morrow Interior Design | Kitchen + Front Entry (Hooper Cottage)

Tish Mills, Tish Mills Interiors | Living Room (Hooper Cottage)

Douglas Hilton, DWH Interiors | Master Bedroom (Hooper Cottage)

Joan Anderson, Joan Anderson Interiors | Bedroom 1 (Hooper Cottage)

Jamie Elliott McPherson, J. Elliott Style | Bedroom 2 (Hooper Cottage)

Vivianne Metzger & Cherie Tibbetts, Vivianne Metzger Antiques | Master Bedroom

(Madden Cottage)

June Chamberlain, Chamberlain Interiors | Front Entry (Madden Cottage)

Amanda Wyatt, Willow James Construction | Kitchen (Madden Cottage)

Francie Hargrove, Francie Hargrove Interior Design | Master Bedroom (Madden Cottage)

Maxine Sikes, The Curated Home | Living Room (Madden Cottage)

Alison Womack Jowers, Womack Jowers Interiors | Back Porch (Madden Cottage)

Stephen Mooney, Stephen Mooney Interiors | Bedroom 1 (Madden Cottage)

Kate Flaming & Katie Moorhouse, Pineapple House Interior Design | Bedroom 2 (Madden Cottage)

Niki Papadopoulos & Mark Williams, Mark Williams Design Associates | The Retreat (Madden Cottage)

The 2017 Cashiers Designer Showhouse is open August 12-27th. Purchase tickets at cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse