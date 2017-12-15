Don’t Miss These Festive Atlanta Events

These holiday happenings will have you feeling merry and bright.

It’s maximum festivity at New-York-based holiday pop-up bar Miracle, which returns to Atlanta this winter with locations in Midtown and—new this year—Buckhead. Enjoy over-the-top holiday cocktails—whipped up by a rotating mix of guest bartenders—amongst a forest of holiday lights. Beverages are served in festive glasses, and custom concoctions include the Jingle Bell Nog, How the Gimlet Stole Christmas and the Christmopolitan (pictured). The pop-up will run from November 24 through Christmas Eve. miraclebaratlanta.com

Still need a Christmas tree (or maybe a second tree)? King of Pops’ Tree Elves will deliver one for you. Choose from a range of tree sizes as well as an assortment of packages, such as The Complete Kit, which includes a frasier fir Christmas tree, a tree stand rental and a holiday King of Pops 4-pack. Tree Elves also offer fresh wreaths and a Party Pack that includes games and a real-life elf who will serve (of course) King of Pops at your event. treeelves.net

The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s seventh annual Garden Lights Holiday Nights, open through January 7, invites guests to enjoy festive light displays throughout the garden, including the new Nature’s Wonders, a high-tech display of synchronized dancing lights highlighting the elements of nature. Visitors will also enjoy returning favorites, such as the Orchestral Orbs, Glittering Galaxy, Radiant Rainforest and Model Trains. atlantabg.org

Eat, drink and be merry at the Ritz-Carlton Atlanta’s Naughty or Nice Holiday Tea, held every Thursday and Friday through December 22. Choose between the Nice Tea and the Naughty Tea. The Nice Tea seasonal teas and apple cider along with classic teatime bites like egg salad, tea cookies and warmed scones. At the Naughty Tea, indulge in champagne, Grand Marnier, strawberries and whipped cream. ritzcarlton.com

On December 15 and 22, explore the history of Christmas traditions at Candlelight Nights, a candlelit tour of the Atlanta History Center’s gardens and grounds. Guests may shop local crafts and artisanal goods at a pop-up Christmas Market and tour the center’s three historic houses to learn about holiday customs throughout history. The event will also include live music and special activities. atlantahistorycenter.com

There’s no shortage of seasonal happenings at Ponce City Market. The Rooftop Terrace opened a skating rink with views of the Atlanta skyline in November, and Nick’ Big Tree Lot—which also offers tree deliveries by Tree Elves— is open on the South Lawn through December 20. Don’t miss a photo-op with The Grinch through December 17 and with Santa himself through December 24. poncecitymarket.com/events

Enjoy carnival games, a batting cage, zip lines and a climbing wall at Hope and Will’s Sandlot inside SunTrust Park, open Saturdays and Sundays through January 14. Next-door at The Battery, enjoy festive activities, live music, performances by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters Drumline and holiday craft stations at the Winter Wonderland Party Zone, which is free and open through December 30. Skate to live DJ music at The Battery’s skating rink, which will be open through January 14. batteryatl.com