close

Holiday prep with Serena & Lily and Pencil & Paper

Blog
December 14, 2017141 Views
FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share

Serena & Lily teamed up with Pencil & Paper’s Gen Sohr to host a holiday party full of design-centric inspiration at their new Westside design shop. Guests mingled—sipping on pomegranate mules and indulging in some Southern bites—while Sohr shared her tips for getting a holiday-ready home. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tips from the evening! Photos by www.BenRosePhotography.com / Illustrations courtesy of Serena & Lily

 

1. The Warm Welcome
Make guests feel a sense of ease as soon as they walk in the door with thoughtful touches such as unique artwork, cozy lighting or a well-stocked bar cart. Serve festive cocktails with your best barware for an extra touch!

2. The Happy Guest
Transform the guestroom into a welcoming oasis with fresh-ironed bedding (an extra touch that’s worth the time, says Sohr), comfortable pillows and extra touches like freshly cut flowers, a fluffy robe or a piece of reading material.

3. The Dinner Party
Luxe touches—such as eye-catching candlesticks, hand-written place cards, festive serving pieces and stylish linens—instantly dress up a dining table.

4. The Nightcap
Be prepared to make guests feel at home after dinner; bring out the chunky throws, light a fire and offer some wine to set up for cozy evening conversation.

SHOP THIS POST

 

FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share
designdining & entertainingeventsHolidaysinspiration
Lindsey Wohlfrom

Lindsey Wohlfrom

Advertising Art Director

Related Posts

Our Favorite Festive Trimmings
Our Best of December
Introducing the 2017 Home for the Holidays Showhou...
A conversation with Nate Berkus
Friday Favorites
5 Reasons We’re Excited About Paris Design Week
Inspiration for the Season: Festive Mantels
Don’t Miss These Festive Atlanta Events
Our Best of July
Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year Inspires in...
x