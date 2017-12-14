Holiday prep with Serena & Lily and Pencil & Paper

Serena & Lily teamed up with Pencil & Paper’s Gen Sohr to host a holiday party full of design-centric inspiration at their new Westside design shop. Guests mingled—sipping on pomegranate mules and indulging in some Southern bites—while Sohr shared her tips for getting a holiday-ready home. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tips from the evening! Photos by www.BenRosePhotography.
1. The Warm Welcome
Make guests feel a sense of ease as soon as they walk in the door with thoughtful touches such as unique artwork, cozy lighting or a well-stocked bar cart. Serve festive cocktails with your best barware for an extra touch!
2. The Happy Guest
Transform the guestroom into a welcoming oasis with fresh-ironed bedding (an extra touch that’s worth the time, says Sohr), comfortable pillows and extra touches like freshly cut flowers, a fluffy robe or a piece of reading material.
3. The Dinner Party
Luxe touches—such as eye-catching candlesticks, hand-written place cards, festive serving pieces and stylish linens—instantly dress up a dining table.
4. The Nightcap
Be prepared to make guests feel at home after dinner; bring out the chunky throws, light a fire and offer some wine to set up for cozy evening conversation.
