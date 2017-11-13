Introducing the 2017 Home for the Holidays Showhouse

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse

A-list design talents

A newly built Buckhead estate, this year’s showhouse is the product of architecture firm Harrison Design Associates and builder Sheehan Built Homes. 20 of Atlanta’s top interior designers will put their signature design stamp on the five-bedroom, 8,800-square foot home, including designer and Honorary Chairman John Oetgen. atlantaholidayhome.com/designers

Support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

2017 Home for the Holidays ticket proceeds will once again benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. choa.org

Interior Design, Architecture & Renovation Inspiration!

Sited on a sprawling, 2-acre lot, the 2017 showhouse evokes the feel of an English country estate, blending classical design with modern amenities. The home features 12-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that create a light-filled interior, while a wall of sliding glass doors separates the keeping room from a spacious covered porch. Not to be missed, a showstopping rotunda creates a seamless entertaining space and offers views of the expansive property.

Special events

The run of showhouse will include mini-seminars, panel discussions, weekend workshops and special holiday events, including the ADAC Day of Design on November 18th. Held from 10:30 a.m.–2:15 p.m., the day includes panels with Atlanta designer Beth Webb and showhouse honorary chair John Oetgen, as well as holiday demonstrations and crafts. atlantaholidayhome.com

Cross off your holiday shopping!

In addition to the terrace-level pop-up shop from one of Atlanta’s favorite retailers, Boxwoods Garden & Gifts, Showhouse guests will also be able to purchase art right of the walls! Don’t miss the pair of stairwells filled with gallery walls of inspired works of art, courtesy of Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art; each work is available for purchase. Additionally, online auction and estate sale site EBTH (Everything But the House) will partner with a handful of designers to sell furnishings and accessories from their space. Join us at the Showhouse on December 1 for an EBTH-sponsored day and further details.

The 2017 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is open for tours November 16–December 10. Find tickets at atlantaholidayhome.com.