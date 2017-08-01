Introducing the 2017 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

This year’s showhouse features the work of 12+ leading designers.

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe present the 2017 Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Sited in Serenbe’s newest, European-inspired neighborhood, the Manor Homes of Mado, this year’s showhouse features the work of leading designers. Designed by Rhinehart Pulliam & Co. and constructed by Bobby Webb of BCC Builders, the multi-story Manor Homes are set on a European cobblestone square. Courtyard gardens cascade to the permanently protected forest, steps away from the waterfall. Featuring Atlanta’s top interior designers, breathtaking archways and coveted tree-lined views, The Manor Homes depict European style in a country setting.

All net proceeds from the 2016 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will support building the next Art Farm artist cottage and studio, the first of which opened in January in collaboration with Rural Studio of Auburn University with interiors by Steve McKenzie and Kerry Howard.

2017 Designers

Anna-Wooten Loggins, A. Wooten Interiors | Office

Chris Holt, Holt Interiors | Master Bedroom, Bath & Porch

Elizabeth Ferguson & David Frazier | Living Room

Jena Salmon, Jena Salmon Designs | Kitchen/Dining

Jennifer Healey, J. Healey Interiors | Bedroom 2 & Bath

Don Easterling & Nina Nash, Mathews Furniture + Design | Living & Dining Room

Julie Montgomery & Michele Gratch, Montgomery Gratch Interiors | Bedroom 2, Bath & Laundry

Patrick & Meghan Sharp, Mister + Mrs. Sharp, LLC | Ground Floor Powder & Hall

Jenn Balcos, SWOOX | Terrace bedroom, Bath & Family Room

Teri Duffy, T. Duffy & Associates | Master Bedroom, Bath & Porch

Three Coins Cast | Main-floor Front Porch