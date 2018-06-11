Introducing the 2018 Cashiers Designer Showhouse

Everything to know about participating designers and special events!

The 21st annual Cashiers Designer Showhouse, presented by the Cashiers Historical Society is inspired by the old chateaus of southern France and northern Italy. A balance of historic charm and modern convenience, the home showcases the designs of some of the Southeast’s premier designers and includes a host of special events throughout. Visit for tours July 27–August 5.

THE HOUSE | Fox Tail, the 2018 Cashiers Designer Showhouse, boasts picturesque views of Lake Glenville and is inspired by the chateaus of Europe. The 42-acre estate was originally part of the Monteith Homestead and is now abundant with flora and fauna. The house itself is a balance of historic charm and modern sensibilities, showcasing stained exterior walls; hand-cut, patterned and inlaid marble floors; balconies with lake views; high ceilings; and antique hardware. cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse

2018 DESIGNERS

Featured Designers:

Bill Cook and Michael Faust, Vermilion Design Interiors – The Carriage House Apartment

Bradley Odom, Dixon Rye – Presenters Stage

Douglas Hilton, DWH Interiors – Guest Bedroom

Francie Hargrove, Francie Hargrove Interior Design – Solarium

Grayson Pratt, Grayson Pratt Interiors – Laundry Room and Office

Meg Harrington, Huff Harrington Home – Hallway

Janie Wilburn, The Jane Group, LLC. – Master Bed and Bath

Jamie McPherson, J. Elliot Style – Mud Room

Kirk Moore, Oakleaf Highlands – Garden & Florals

LynnMonday, Lynn Monday Home – Upstairs Office and Balcony

Mary Palmer Dargan, Dargan Landscape Architects – Front Porch and Parterre

Sande Beck, Sande Beck Designs – Upstairs Dressing Room/Bath

Sara Brown, Sara Brown Designs – Kitchen/Breakfast Room

Susie Currie, Susie Currie Design – Upstairs Bedroom / Balcony

Stephanie Andrews, Balance Design – Dining Room

Whitney Ray, Wyeth Ray Interiors- Foyer

Yvonne McFadden, Y. McFadden LLC. – Patio

EVENTS | Don’t miss special themed events throughout the run of showhouse, including an opening night gala on July 27, featuring honorary hosts Jane Scott Hodges, Danielle Rollins, Dennis Schuhart, Jennifer Boles and Ann & Sid Mashburn. Additional events include entertaining and culinary demonstrations, educational lectures, pop-up shops, historical discussions and a keynote presentation by honorary guest Mark D. Sikes. For more information, visit cashiershistoricalsociety.org/events.

THE BENEFICIARY | With a mission to preserve the beauty and identity of Cashiers, the Cashiers Historical Society encourages visitors to take in the area’s rich history through publications, awards, projects and events. The annual Cashiers Designer Showhouse is the organization’s largest fundraising endeavor and supports organization’s mission to share Cashiers’ heritage. cashiershistoricalsociety.org

Visit cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse for tickets and additional information. The showhouse is open for tours July 27–August 5.