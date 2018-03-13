Introducing the 2018 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens

Get to Know Participating Designers & Special Event Programs! Plus: Take Advantage of Advance-Purchase Ticket Prices!

The third-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, produced by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and benefiting the Atlanta History Center, celebrates the South’s genteel hospitality and flourishing design industry, as well as the beauty the region offers throughout the spring season. Located at 2805 Normandy Drive NW, the showhouse is open for tours April 19–May 13.

THE HOUSE: A newly built residence designed by Harrison Design and built by Sheehan Built Homes, the 2018 showhouse measures nearly 9,804 square feet and is inspired by the English country homes of architect Sir Edwin Lutyens from the 1900s. The residence’s exterior features a brick-and-stone masonry with limestone, while its light-filled interiors showcase 11-foot ceilings; two master suites; two grand, matching stairwells and two laundry rooms. A full-daylight basement opens to a pool terrace and landscape. Nestled on the tree-lined streets of Buckhead’s Normandy Drive and, the 1.13-acre lot has been transformed by landscape architects Graham Pittman, Floralis Garden Design, Maxwell Gardens and Hamilton Land Services, and includes a front motor court, as well as a terraced lawn in the rear with a pool and surrounding lush gardens protected by a canopy of trees. southeasternshowhouse.com/about-the-showhouse

THE BENEFICIARY: Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is honored to welcome back the Atlanta History Center, one of the city’s most respected cultural institutions, the 2018 beneficiary. We couldn’t be more thrilled to work hand-in-hand with an organization dedicated to preserving and fostering appreciation for our multidimensional city. southeasternshowhouse.com/beneficiary

2018 DESIGNERS: This year brings together 15 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with Honorary Chair Beth Webb at the helm. southeasternshowhouse.com/designers

Beth Webb, Beth Webb Interiors | Living Room

Cathy Austin, Catherine M. Austin Interior Design | Bedroom/Bath 1 & Hallway

Courtney Giles Decker, Courtney Giles Interiors | Entry + Vestibule

Design Galleria team, Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio | Kitchen & Pantry

Karen Ferguson, Harrison Design with Design Galleria | Kitchen & Keeping Room

Helen Davis Hanavich, Helen Davis Interior Design | Laundry, Powder & Mudroom

Kati Hardwick, B.D. Jeffries | Master Bath & Closet

James Michael Howard, James Michael Howard, Inc. | Master Bedroom

Ryan Hughes & Steven Leonard, R HUGHES | Study

Tish Mills Kirk, Tish Interiors | Office

Melanie Millner, The Design Atelier | Breakfast Room

Michael Mitchell & Tyler Hill, Mitchell Hill | Loggia

Nina Nash & Don Easterling, Mathews Furniture + Design | Upstairs Master Suite

Jena Salmon, Jena Salmon Designs, LLC | Bedroom/Bath 2 & Laundry

Phillip Sides, Phillip Sides Interior Design | Dining Room & Butler’s Pantry

Dana Wolter, Dana Wolter Interiors, LLC | Sitting Room

Lucinda Bray & Tyne Martinez, Floralis Garden Design | Landscaping

Timothy Hamilton Gartland, Hamilton Land Services | Landscaping

Dexter Maxwell & Ernie Murphy, Maxwell Gardens | Landscaping

E. Graham Pittman, E. Graham Pittman & Associates, Inc. | Landscaping

DON’T MISS: Festive springtime events held throughout the run of showhouse. Free with admission, these include a floral demonstration with entertaining guru Cathy Graham, a history lesson about gardening with Atlanta History Center’s Sarah Roberts, a “derby de Mayo” celebration with Les Dames d’Escoffier, a conversation and book signing with Phoebe and Jim Howard, and a discussion on container displays with Lucinda Bray and Tyne Martinez of Floralis Garden Design and Tim Gartland of Hamilton Land Services. southeasternshowhouse.com/new-events

TICKETS: Visit southeasternshowhouse.com/tickets for tickets and further information on parking. The showhouse is open for tours April 19–May 13. Hours are Thursdays–Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sundays, 1 p.m.–4 p.m. The showhouse is closed Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays.