Join us at our Home for the Holidays Showhouse!

Don’t miss Atlanta’s favorite wintertime tradition, open Nov. 18-Dec. 11 !

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is delighted to once again present Atlanta’s wintertime tradition, the Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse. Here are three reasons why this year’s Showhouse already has us in the holiday spirit:

1. Gather design inspiration from an all-star lineup. Home for the Holidays will feature the talents of architect Charles Heydt of Pak Heydt & Associates, builder David Childers of Macallan Custom Homes, landscape architect Graham Pittman and a selection of some of the region’s best designers. Find a full list below and on the Home for the Holidays website here.

Honorary Chairs Alison Womack Jowers & Cheryl Womack, Womack Jowers Interiors | Living Room, Dining Room & Bar

Randy Korando & Dan Belman, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts | Front Porch

Melanie Millner, The Design Atelier | Entry & Hall

Carole Weaks, C. Weaks Interiors | Family Room

Shayelyn Woodbery, Shayelyn Woodbery Interiors | Breakfast & Kitchen

Jason Mitchell, J Ansel Designs | Pantry, Laundry & Mudroom

Musso Design Group, MUSSO | Master Bedroom, Upstairs Hall & Laundry

Michelle Workman, Michelle Workman Interiors | Guest Room

Heather Hogan Roberts, Ivy & Vine | Home Office

Jessica Bradley, Jessica Bradley Interiors | Children’s Bedroom

Peacock Alley | Ground Floor Powder Rooms

Courtney Giles, Courtney Giles Interiors | Family Den

Don Easterling & Nina Nash, Mathews Furniture + Design | Loggia

Jared Hughes, Mathews Furniture + Design | Tented Vestibule



2. Give back for the holidays. Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is thrilled to partner with beneficiary Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for a host of special events such as cookie decorating, holiday storytime and more. (Bring an unwrapped toy for a patient at Children’s during opening weekend and receive $3 off of your ticket!) And new this year, Home for the Holidays will feature an Honorary Junior Chair, 9-year-old Angelica Hale, a talented performer and former Children’s patient. atlantaholidayhome.com/beneficiary

3. Join ADAC at Home for the Holidays for their annual Day of Design! On December 3, join ADAC and AH&L for Day of Design, featuring a guided showhouse tour with Honorary Chairs Alison Womack Jowers and Cheryl Womack, a floral demonstration by Canaan Marshall and “Building and Brews” with showhouse architect Charles Heydt and builder David Childers. Also be sure not to miss Boxwoods Marketplace, a special pop-up shop located in the Home for the Holidays garage, perfect for holiday shopping! atlantaholidayhome.com/new-events

For more information visit atlantaholidayhome.com. Keep up with showhouse behind-the-scenes on Instagram with #atlholidayhome.