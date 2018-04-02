Our Best of April

Can’t-miss events this month

APRIL 19–MAY 13 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the third-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse. Featuring the works of 15 designers and five landscape architects from across the Southeast, this English cottage-inspired home is designed by Harrison Design and built by Sheehan Built Homes. Details include a pool terrace and gardens, 11-foot ceilings and a front courtyard. Designer Beth Webb is Honorary Chair. southeasternshowhouse.com

APRIL 21–22 | Chattanooga’s premier outdoor cultural event 4 Bridges Arts Festival is a juried show showcasing the creative talents of artists from across the country. Produced by the Association for Visual Arts, the festival is dedicated to promoting the visual arts through programming that cultivates an appreciation for the creative process and advance opportunities for working artists. avarts.org

APRIL 21–29 | The 4th annual Olmsted Plein Air Invitational brings 30 premier artists to Atlanta for a week of outdoor art activities. Held at daily public locations, the event invites guests to attend evening art parties, purchase artwork and participate in the public PaintQuick competition in the park Saturday–Sunday, April 28–29. olmstedpleinair.com

APRIL 23 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and the French Heritage Society welcome acclaimed designer Juan Pablo Molyneux for “Juan Pablo Molyneux At Home,” a seated dinner and lecture at the Piedmont Driving Club. Molyneux’s projects span the world and have gained widespread recognition, with projects including the restoration and design of the 17th-century Hotel Claude Passart in Paris, the 12th-century Château de Pouy-sur-Vannes and a royal palace and gardens in Qatar. Call (404) 815-6695 for reservations and information

APRIL 23 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles for the 11th Annual Women of Style and Substance Fashion Show, presented by Saks Fifth Avenue and the St. Regis Atlanta. Guests will enjoy lunch and a runway show by designer Lela Rose along with lunch. The show benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will honor eight women who have served the Atlanta community with style and grace. choa.org