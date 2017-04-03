Our Best of April

Our top 9 events this month



1. Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the second annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, a spring showcase of the region’s leading design-industry talents. Stop by for tours Thursday through Sunday and enjoy a host of inspired events throughout run of show—from book-signings to inspired speakers. April 20-May 14; southeasternshowhouse.com

2. Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Mathews Furniture + Design present a book signing for interior designer Thomas O’Brien. Guests are invited to Mathews’ West Paces Ferry showroom to browse O’Brien’s collection for Century Furniture; purchase a signed copy of his bestseller, American Modern; and mingle with the esteemed designer over cocktails and light bites. April 26; mathewsfurniture.com

3. The Druid Hills Tour of Homes & Gardens and Makers Market celebrates its 49th year with six homes and one garden that feature the work of master renovators and landscape designers. The tour will also feature a series of events open to the public at Emory Village and throughout the neighborhood, including live music, a maker’s market, a 5K, a CDC tour and a Lullwater Preservation Garden plant sale. April 21-23; druidhillstour.org

4. Join internationally renowned product designer Lori Weitzner and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Ralls for a look inside Weitzner’s new tome, Ode to Color: The Ten Essential Palettes for Living and Design. The evening will also include a book signing, as well as cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. RSVP to woody@jmhoward.net. April 12; mrshoward.com

5. Share Our Strength continues the fight childhood hunger with the 29th annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry. Hosted by Honorary Chef Cat Cora and Chairmen Pano Karatassos and George McKerrow Jr., this year’s event debuts in a new venue—Southern Exchange at 200 Peachtree. The evening offers guests two experiences: the traditional Grand Tasting, which features a sampling of food and spirits from more than 50 top Atlanta restaurants, live entertainment, wine tastings and auctions, or a VIP experience offering a multicourse dinner with wine pairings prepared by an influential Atlanta chef. April 20; nokidhungry.org/atlanta

6. Welcome spring in Atlanta at the 2017 Olmsted Plein Air Invitational. The seven-day event will feature 30 top artists, who will create landscape paintings available for public purchase. Held at various Atlanta landmarks, the competition will come to a close at historic Olmsted Linear Park. A ticketed awards ceremony and collector’s soirée will be held at the Druid Hills Golf Club on Saturday, April 8th. April 2-9; olmstedpleinair.com

7. Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is delighted to sponsor the Wesleyan Artist Market, which welcomes Spring by hosting more than 90 professional artists from all over the region. The three-day event will include VIP Sponsor Kick-off event, live entertainment, Food Trucks, and an Artist Hospitality Suite. Don’t miss the AH&L-sponsored VIP reception and a specially curated Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles section of art. Admission is free and open to the public. April 27-29; wesleyanartistmarket.org

8. Celebrate spring with the 52nd Running of the Atlanta Steeplechase, benefiting Bert’s Big Adventure. Enjoy an afternoon of picnicking and tailgating and explore the beautiful grounds of Kingston Downs, Georgia. The event will also include Steeplechase’s annual Hat Contest and Jack Russell Terrier race. Also be sure to stop by the Chairman’s Tent, presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, where guests will enjoy a feast of food, Champagne, premium wines and cocktails, along with live music from the Joe Gransden Trio. Tickets to the Chairman’s Tent also include access to the day’s Post Party, with even more live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. April 22; atlantasteeplechase.org

9. Brookwood Hills Friends Group presents its annual Brookwood Hills Tour of Homes on Saturday, April 22. Explore one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods with tours of significant homes designed by renowned Atlanta architects Stan Dixon, Keith Summerour and Norman Askins–fitting for the event’s theme, “Tradition Meets Today.” The event benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/choa- brookwoodhillstour.