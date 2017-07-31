Our Best of August

Can’t-miss events this month

For his first exhibit in over a decade, Michael Dines presents a series of moody landscapes inspired by his affection for the rural region in which he was raised: the Appalachian foothills. Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Holland & Company on August 3rd for a reception and showing of Dines’ latest works at ADAC, Suite 238. Please rsvp to info@hollandandcompany.com or call (404) 233-0233. August 3; adacatlanta.com

The Grant Park Conservancy closes out summer with its 15th annual Grant Park Summer Shade Festival. The two-day event features an artist market consisting of more than 180 artists working in a range of materials; live music on two stages from local talents; a 5K Run for the Park; and a Kids Zone featuring performers, artists, storytellers and musicians. Guests can also enjoy food truck fare, craft beer and complimentary bike valet courtesy of the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. August 26–27; summershadefestival.org

Support the local restaurant community with The Giving Kitchen’s inaugural fundraiser, Dining with Gratitude. From August 20–23, more than 50 Atlanta restaurants—including Atlas, O-Ku and South City Kitchen—will donate 10 percent of sales to the non-profit, which was founded to provide support to the restaurant community in times of unanticipated crisis. August 20–23; thegivingkitchen.org

Cap off summer at the 20th annual Cashiers Designer Showhouse, benefitting The Cashiers Historical Society. Held this year at Cottage Walk, the 2017 showhouse presents not one but three different showhouses featuring the work of some of the Southeast’s premier design talents. August 12–27; cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse