Our Best of December

Can’t-miss events this month

DECEMBER 2-3 | Ring in the holidays with the 23rd annual Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes. The two-day tour will feature the architecture and interior design of eight homes in the historic Virginia-Highland neighborhood, including a 1925 Cape Dutch, a 1920s English Country–style home and an American Foursquare built in 1916. Local restaurants, including Fontaine’s, Saint Germain Bakery and The General Muir, will serve up bites at each of the tour homes and in John Howell Park. December 2–3; vahitourofhomes.org

DECEMBER 5 | Join Gen Sohr of Nashville’s Pencil & Paper Co. at Serena & Lily’s Westside design shop for a special celebration of the holiday season. Sohr will share her tips and tricks on decorating for the holiday, highlight a few of her favorite Serena & Lily products. Each guest will receive a holiday gift, and Drink and appetizers will be served. RSVP [email protected]. 5-7:30 p.m.; serenaandlily.com

THROUGH JANUARY 7 | The High Museum of Art presents Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design, a touring exhibition curated by the Guggenheim Bilbao and Vitra Design Museum. Presented in the United States for the first time, the exhibit offers a diverse look into African design through fashion, sculpture, prints, furniture, film and photography by more than 120 artists from 22 countries, showing Africa in the 21st century as a place of cultural transformation, growth and optimism and illustrating how artists use their work to encourage change in their countries and local communities. high.org

THROUGH DECEMBER 10 | Shop fine art and get into the holiday spirit at Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art pop-up at the Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse. The showhouse stairwells will feature a sampling of works available for purchase from some of the 350-plus artists participating in Trinity School’s upcoming Spotlight on Art Artists Market (Jan. 29–Feb. 3, 2018). atlantaholidayhome.com

THROUGH DECEMBER 10 | Find decorating inspiration for the holidays and beyond at the 2017 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. A newly built Buckhead estate by Harrison Design and Sheehan Built Homes, this year’s showhouse features the work of 20 of Atlanta’s top interior designers. atlantaholidayhome.com