Our Best of December
- Shop festive florals and decor at Le Jardin Francais’ annual Boutique de Noël pop-up in the Westside Provisions District. In addition to seasonal flowers, foliage and berries, festive offerings include potted bulbs, unique wreaths, custom garlands, handcrafted ornaments and custom terrariums. November 28th – December 24th; lejardinfrancais.com
- Ring in the new year with bubbly, bites, carnival-style games and sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline at Roaring Rooftop Bash on Ponce City Market’s rooftop. The evening will also include music, unlimited access to Skyline Park’s mini-golf course, games, slide and more, as well as access to the rooftop’s private event space, Tower Terace. VIP guests will receive exclusive admission to elevated beer garden Nine Mile Station, which includes a live jazz band, unlimited craft cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and raw bar prepared by executive chef Jonathan McDowel. December 31; poncecitymarket.com
- Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and ADAC for a day of holiday cheer and design inspiration at the 2016 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with an exclusive guided tour of the showhouse with honorary chairs Alison Womack Jowers and Cheryl Womack, followed by a floral demonstration by Canaan Marshall at 11:30 a.m., and “Building and Brews” with showhouse architect Charles Heydt and builder David Childers at 12:30 p.m. December 3; atlantaholidayhome.com
- Tour eight properties in one of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods at the 2016 Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes. Local restaurants—including Highland Tap, Atkins Park, Highland Bakery and more—will serve bites at each location. The two-day event also includes a history tour of the charming neighborhood, which departs hourly from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. December 3–4; vahitourofhomes.org
- Travis & Company presents a met-and-greet with designers Peter Fasano and Elizabeth Hamilton and author Julia Reed at ADAC. Guests will sip cocktails while perusing Reed’s exclusive pop-up shop, Catfish & Henry – Artisanal Goods, Uncommon Point of View, which will feature one-of-a-kind gifts, including many of Fasano and Hamilton’s designs. Hamilton will reveal her new Trotwood Collection, and Reed will be on hand to sign copies of her latest book, Julia Reed’s SOUTH. December 1–8; adacatlanta.com/events