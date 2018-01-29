Our Best of February

Our can’t-miss events this month

THROUGH FEBRUARY 3 | Visit Trinity School’s annual Spotlight on Art to shop original artwork by 350 artists in categories such as contemporary, realism, folk, whimsical, sculpture, pottery, jewelry and garden. The event is open to the public with free parking and admission. Proceeds benefit Trinity School. spotlightonart.com

FEBRUARY 1–28 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 2018 Luxury Living Show at Phipps Plaza, featuring a pop-up kitchen, bath and outdoor living space showcasing new and noteworthy trends. atlantahomesmag.com/events

FEBRUARY 2–4 | The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville celebrates its 28th year with a special event schedule that includes guests such as Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, Timothy Corrigan, Gil Schafer III and Rita Konig. antiquesandgardenshow.com

FEBRUARY 22 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles at ADAC from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. for our annual Reader Day as we bring the magazine to life through lectures, book signings and demonstrations from Atlanta’s top tastemakers, including Beth Webb, Liza Bryan, Holly Bryan, Mary Moore, Mandy Landefeld and Kimberly Sundt. ADAC showrooms Duralee, Ainsworth-Noah & Associates, Bell Cabinetry & Design and Peacock Alley will host the day and provide light bites. The event is complimentary, but registration is required. adacatlanta.com/events

FEBRUARY 23–25 | The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s 2018 Flower Show, Ingénue: A Toast to Georgia’s Film Industry, kicks off on Feb. 23. The three-day indoor event, which benefits the International Plant Exploration Program, highlights the fragrance and beauty of thousands of plants and includes juried competitions in horticulture, floral design, photography and landscape design. Visitors are invited to tour the garden during the show, and renowned floral designers and entertaining experts Bruno Duarte and James Farmer will present keynote speeches. atlantabg.org/visit/events/flower-show