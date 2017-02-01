Our Best of February
- Shop works by more than 350 select artists in 6,000 square feet of gallery space at Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art Artists’ Market. Appealing to art aficionados and casual collectors alike the six-day juried market features contemporary, realist, impressionist and folk works, as well as sculpture and jewelry of all price points. Proceeds benefit Trinity School. January 30–February 4; spotlightonart.com
- Join the Atlanta Architecture & Design Center for the fourth installment of its Dining + Design event series, held this year at Ponce City Market. Guests will enjoy bites and drinks from restaurants and shops within Ponce City Market, as well as a walking tour and discussions with the key figures behind the development’s design. Proceeds will support future programming by the ADC and Dining + Design. February 2; facebook.com/dininganddesignatlanta
- The Cathedral Antiques show presents its 46th celebration of art, antiques, and floral and interior design, while continuing to benefit Atlanta-area charities. Organized by the Episcopal Church Women of The Cathedral of St. Philip. The weeklong event will feature a speaker series, antiques show, flower festival, home tours and a patron preview gala. The show will include an exciting mix of new dealers and old favorites featuring a selection of authenticated period furniture, jewelry, art and accessories. New additions to the show include contemporary art, a gardening boutique and a Young Collectors’ Booth. February 5-12; cathedralantiques.org
- Tour more than 200 works that highlight the perspective of American artists during beginning of the 20th century at the High Museum of Art’s Cross Country: The Power of Place in American Art. The exhibition will feature more than 80 artists who took inspiration the wide-open spaces and small-town culture outside city limits. February 12–May 7; high.org
- Held at the Music City Center in Nashville’s thriving downtown district, the 2017 Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville will showcase more than 150 antiques, art and horticultural dealers, cocktail parties and talks by some of the industry’s most respected design, landscape and architectural experts. Featured experts include keynote speaker Nate Berkus and Honorary Chair Gil Schafer. February 3–5; antiquesandgardenshow.com