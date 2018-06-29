Our Best of July

Our can’t-miss events this month

JULY 9–13 | In conjunction with the July AmericasMart International Gift & Home Furnishings Market, ADAC presents its weeklong Product Launch Showcase. This year, vignettes will be located within individual, participating showrooms, who will be showcasing the latest trends in design. Pick up a “Look Book” to have reference guide while you tour. adacatlanta.com/events

JULY 10–16 | The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market showcases more than 8,000 brands at its annual summer market this month. The weeklong event will also feature various seminars and demos, as well as industry networking events and the ICON HONORS celebration. americasmart.com

JULY 12 | Join Old Edwards Inn for La Fête Française champagne dinner with Laurent-Perrier, held at The Farm at Old Edwards. Enjoy champagne by Laurent-Perrier and French-inspired cuisine from Executive Chef Chris Huerta. The evening will also include live Gypsy Jazz by WireWood and French-style trimmings by CRUSH event design. oldedwardsinn.com

July 15 | A Southern interpretation of a century-old Parisian tradition, the second second Waiters’ Race Atlanta will take place this month at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Hosted by The Industry Fund, Le Bilboquet Atlanta and The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, the race—during which participants navigate obstacles with a loaded server’s tray in one hand—will begin at 5 p.m., while a summer block party featuring attractions throughout the shopping center will take place from 3–7 p.m. The event will benefit The Giving Kitchen. waitersraceatl.org

JULY 27–AUGUST 5 | Presented by the Cashiers Historical Society and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the 2018 Cashiers Designer Showhouse is elegant estate with a traditional gothic style and classic Cashiers sensibilities. Open for tours July 27–August 5, the showhouse features the work of some of the Southeast’s premier designers, as well as a host of lectures, book signings and workshops throughout the week. cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse

THROUGH OCTOBER 7 | The High Museum of Art’s newest outdoor installation, Sonic Playground, debuted in June on The Woodruff Arts Center’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza. The interactive installation, created by internationally renowned designer Yuri Suzuki, features a colorful group of sound sculptures designed to engage visitors in participatory art experiences. high.org