Our Best of July

Can’t-miss events this month

The 2017 Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market at AmericasMart Atlanta kicks off summer market with more than 8,000 brands in gift, home decor and furnishings. Held July 11-18, market will also include a selection of seminars, demos and industry networking events. July 11-18; americasmart.com

Enjoy a comprehensive look at the graphic career of Andy Warhol at Andy Warhol: Prints From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, a retrospective featuring more than 250 of Warhol’s prints on view at the High Museum of Art. Exclusively from the Schnitzer family collections, the exhibition is the largest of its kind, beginning with some of his earliest commercial illustrations from the 1950s. Through September 3; high.org

Celebrate Independence Day with panoramic views of the Atlanta Skyline, live music and fireworks at Ponce City Marker’s inaugural Rooftop Backyard BBQ on Tuesday, July 4th. Guests may choose between three different experiences: General Admission at Skyline Park, Rooftop Terrace BBQ at the roof’s private event space, and VIP Admission at modern beer garden Nine Mile Station. July 4; poncecityroof.com

Preview the latest trends in interiors at ADAC’s Summer 2017 Product Launch Showcase. Held twice a year, the can’t-miss event invites design professionals and enthusiasts alike to enjoy a sneak peek at of-the-moment innovations at the forefront of interior design trends—from fabrics to furnishings and everything in between. July 13-14; adacatlanta.com/events