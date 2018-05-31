Our Best of June

Our can’t-miss events this month

THROUGH JUNE 3 | Food and wine lovers unite at the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, a four-day celebration of Southern food and beverage traditions held in the heart of Piedmont Park. Guests will enjoy curated tasting tents featuring food and beverages by award-winning Southern chefs and sommeliers, live music, master studios, food and wine classes, connoisseur dinners and a Southern Marketplace featuring regional products. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

JUNE 9 | Enjoy a taste of more than 20 Sandy Springs restaurants at Food that Rocks, held on the Sandy Springs City Green. Guests will sample food, wine, cocktails and beer, while enjoying live music from local musicians. The rain-or-shine event benefits the Community Assistance Center, The Drake House and Second Helpings Atlanta. foodthatrocks.org

JUNE 9–10 | The Virginia-Highland neighborhood celebrates 35 years at its annual annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest. Presented by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, the two-day event includes an artist market, live music, a 5K road race, a kidsfest area and local food vendors. The event is free and open to the public. vahi.org/summerfest

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30 | Explore the designs of fashion futurist Pierre Cardin at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film’s Pierre Cardin: Pursuit of the Future, an extensive retrospective of the legendary designer’s work. Best known for his 1960s space-age style, Cardin has been a revolutionary force in the fashion industry for the last 70 years, pushing boundaries by exploring silhouettes and using new materials. A celebration of Cardin’s spirit, futuristic vision and innovations, the exhibition is open to the public with cost of museum admission. scadfash.org/exhibitions

THROUGH NOVEMBER 11 | Divine Felines: Cats of Ancient Egypt is on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum all month. The exhibition, organized by the Brooklyn Museum, features more than 90 works showcasing domestic and wild cats and dogs, luxury items decorated with feline and canine features, animal burial practices and feline and canine deities. The show illustrates the crucial role felines played in Egyptian mythology, rulership and everyday life and examines the duality of feline nature. carlos.emory.edu/exhibitions