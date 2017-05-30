Our Best of June

Our can’t-miss events this month

Celebrate Southern cuisine at the 2017 Atlanta Food & Wine festival, which returns to Midtown for its seventh year. Guests will sample food and drinks from the Southeast and beyond, and the event will also include 10 dinners and events, 85 learning experiences and 200 chefs and presenters. June 1­­­–4; atlfoodandwinefestival.com

The Hambidge Center’s interactive artist enclave project, Hambidge Creative Hive, comes to a close this month at Colony Square in Midtown. Featuring the work of 12 artists, the three-month-long project has reimagined the empty spaces at Colony Square into a continuously changing enclave of performances, workshops and artworks in progress. Through June 3; hambidge.org

The Atlanta Design Festival, formerly known as Design Is Human Atlanta, returns for its 11th year. The nine-day event, organized by MA! Design Is Human, features the Design Economy Expo, architecture tours, installations and showroom presentations that celebrate Atlanta’s role as a growing creative hub in the Southeast. June 3­­­–11; ma-designishuman.com

Enjoy a weekend of art and music at the 34th annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest, which includes a 5K road race and Tot Trot, a juried artist market, live music, a kidsfest area and a local market. The festival is presented by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association and is free and open to the public. June 3­­­–4; vahi.org/summerfest

The High Museum of Art presents Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, a comprehensive retrospective featuring more than 250 works by Andy Warhol. The largest exhibition of its kind, the works showcase the evolution of printmaking through Warhol’s career. June 3–September 3; high.org

Steve McKenzie’s hosts abstract artist Elizabeth Fowler for a solo show at its Midtown store. Fowler, a self-taught artist from Jackson, Mississippi, uses texture and color to create balance and counterbalance in her mixed-media works. The exhibition kicks off with an opening reception and meet-and-greet with the artist from 1 to 7 p.m. June 8–July 21; stevemckenzies.com