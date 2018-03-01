Our Best of March

Can’t-miss events this month

MARCH 8 | Learn practical skills for success in today’s digital landscape during Digital Day at ADAC. This annual event, created especially for the design community, will highlight techniques and productive next steps to further online business goals in the coming year. From expert speakers to an audience of supportive colleagues, the day is dedicated to uncovering new ways to approach the business of design. adacatlanta.com/events

MARCH 16–18 | The American Craft Show returns to Atlanta this month with more than 230 top contemporary artists from across the country showcasing handmade works in jewelry, furniture, home decor and clothing. The three-day juried art show, hosted at the Cobb Galleria Centre, will also feature interactive demonstrations and special programming, including the sixth annual Make Room: Modern Design Meets Craft, a home decor exhibition featuring craft-inspired vignettes by local designers. craftcouncil.org

MARCH 21–24 | The High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction kicks off its 26th year with The Art of Collecting. The four-day food, wine and art extravaganza features events like Dine Around Dinners hosted at acclaimed Atlanta restaurants, a ladies luncheon at Bacchanalia, in-home Winemaker Dinners, tasting seminars, a Friday Fête featuring a silent auction, and the grand finale live auction. All proceeds benefit the High Museum of Art. high.org

MARCH 23–25 | Held at The Ritz-Carlton, Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia, the three-day Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival features over 200 wines from vintners across the globe, as well as the most sought after international liquors. The event highlights the region’s most creative chefs and culinary talent and includes an eclectic mix of performers and visual artists. oconeefoodandwine.com

MARCH 24–25 | Get inspired at the Junior League of Atlanta’s (JLA) 21st annual Tour of Kitchens. Attendees are invited to explore the works of 14 prominent Atlanta kitchen designers during this two-day, self guided tour, benefiting JLA’s mission to support women, children and families. Guests will also enjoy chef demonstrations and events at each stop of this can’t-miss tour. jlatlanta.org/tour-of-kitchens/