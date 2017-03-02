Our Best of March

Join the Junior League of Atlanta for the 20th annual Tour of Kitchens, featuring 14 of inspiring residential kitchens created by some of Atlanta’s most celebrated kitchen designers. The weekend will also include culinary demonstrations by some of the city’s favorite chefs throughout the self-guided tour. March 25-26; jlatlanta.org/tour-of-kitchens

The High Museum Wine Auction invites food and wine lovers to enjoy wine, art and food while supporting the Atlanta community. Now in its 25th year, The three-day event includes in-home Winemaker Dinners, a Ladies Luncheon, tasting seminars, Friday Fête and, of course, a live auction. Funds generated from the auction will go to support the High Museum of Art’s exhibitions and educational programming. March 22-25; atlanta-wineauction.org

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles for a day of enlightening conversations on design, living and style at the sixth annual Reader Day at ADAC. Featured tastemakers and design authorities include Lauren DeLoach, Marie-Laure Coste Dujols, Justin and Kelly Anthony, Keith Summerour and Kay Douglass, who will conduct discussions in ADAC showrooms throughout the dayt. The event will also include a signing of Summerour’s newly released book, Creating Home: Design for Living and a light lunch. Reader Day is complimentary and open to the public, but registration is required. March 21; adacatlanta.com/ events/781

Shop goods from 40 Atlanta artists at WonderRoot’s Arsist Market at Ponce City Market. Held at The Shed from noon to 3 p.m. every Sunday for the rest of the year, the market is designed to connect local artists to their community, with a focus on quality wares and emerging artists. wonderroot.org

Presented by Saks Fifth Avenue and hosted at the St. Regis Atlanta, the 2017 Women of Style & Substance Fashion Show honors 10 local philanthropists for their devoted community involvement and their sense of style. The evening will include a live and silent auction, a seated lunch and a “Best of Saks” fashion show. Proceeds will help provide specialized medical care and services to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients and families and provide support to programs such as Big Apple Circus Clown Care Unit and children’s camps. Look for the official program in the March issue of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. March 27; giving.choa.org/fashionshow