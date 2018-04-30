Our Best of May

Our can’t-miss events this month

MAY 3| Sample food and drinks from a selection of the city’s best chefs and restaurants at the 30th annual Atlanta’s Taste of the Nation® for No Kid Hungry, held this year at Cobb Galleria. 100% of proceeds support Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in America. nokidhungry.org

MAY 4–9 | In honor of its 5th anniversary, The Giving Kitchen has partnered with PeachDish to present The Giving Kitchen Supper Club, which offers offers meal and hors d’oeuvres boxes with dishes inspired by Ryan Hidinger’s Prelude to Staplehouse recipes. To participate, start a Giving Kitchen Supper Club host page and pledge support to The Giving Kitchen. Then, sign up online and select what kind of party to host—whether it’s a cocktail party with hors d’oeuvres, banquet-style reception, potluck or seated dinner. During the supper club, hosts are asked to share the message of the Giving Kitchen and ask guests to donate in lieu of a dinner “ticket.” thegivingkitchen.org

May 8–11 | Shop discounted designer brand, high-end indoor and outdoor home furnishings, rugs, lighting and accessorie at the ADAC Annual Sample Sale. This year, the event will be held throughout both ADAC and ADAC West. adacatlanta.com/events

MAY 12 | Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at the 2018 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. In addition to touring the 9,800-square-foot English country-inspired home, guests are invited to commemorate their visit with complimentary photos by photographer Haley Hojnowski. Attendees will also enjoy Dueling Planters, a presentation by landscape designers Lucinda Bray and Tyne Martinez of Floralis Garden Design and Tim Gartland of Hamilton Land Services. The trio will discuss planting techniques and compositions while creating container displays in various styles. southeasternshowhouse.com

MAY 25–27 | Kick off summer at the Decatur Arts Festival, an annual three-day artists market in the heart of downtown Decatur. The show features the works of more than 150 artists from across the Southeast and beyond, with over 12 mediums represented. Attendees will also enjoy live music, a children’s festival and parade, dance performances, food trucks, literary events and stand-up comedy acts. The rain-or-shine event is free to the public, and complimentary bike valet is available. decaturartsfestival.com