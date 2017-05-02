close

Our Best of May

May 2, 2017789 Views
Can’t-miss events this month

 

Photo by David Christensen

Tour the work of some of the Southeast’s finest design talents at Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles 2017 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, a historic James–Means designed home in the heart of Buckhead. Stop by for tours Thursday through Sunday, as well as for a host of inspired events through run-of-show. through May 14; southeasternshowhouse.com

Madison in May Tour of Homes

Explore Southern history, art and architecture in one of Georgia’s largest national historic districts at the Madison in May Tour of Homes. Hosted by the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center just 60 miles east of Atlanta in Madison, Georgia, the two-day event takes guests on a self-guided tour of the city’s most architecturally significant private homes and lush gardens. May 5–6; madisoninmay.com

The 2016 Luxury Living Show. Photo: David Christensen

Tour the latest trends in kitchen, bath and outdoor design at the 2017 Luxury Living Show’s dream kitchen, bath and outdoor living space. Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Phipps Plaza, the Luxury Living Show is on view at Phipps Plaza through May 31. through May 31; atlantahomesmag.com/events/luxurylivingshow

The Curious Garden. Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden presents The Curious Garden, featuring 11 installations that highlight the Gardens’ plant collections and conservation work through eye-catching manmade and natural materials. Guests will find everything from spray-painted trees to glittering chandeliers. May 6–October 29; atlantabg.org

Photo courtesy of Food that Rocks.

Enjoy food, wine, beer and cocktails from more than 20 of Sandy Springs’ favorite restaurants at the second annual Food that Rocks. Held at Hammond Park, the all-inclusive event will also feature live music, and proceeds will benefit Sandy Springs-based charities Second Helpings, Ian’s Friends Foundation and the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance. May 6; foodthatrocks.org

The Editors

