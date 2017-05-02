Our Best of May

Can’t-miss events this month

Tour the work of some of the Southeast’s finest design talents at Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles 2017 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, a historic James–Means designed home in the heart of Buckhead. Stop by for tours Thursday through Sunday, as well as for a host of inspired events through run-of-show. through May 14; southeasternshowhouse.com

Explore Southern history, art and architecture in one of Georgia’s largest national historic districts at the Madison in May Tour of Homes. Hosted by the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center just 60 miles east of Atlanta in Madison, Georgia, the two-day event takes guests on a self-guided tour of the city’s most architecturally significant private homes and lush gardens. May 5–6; madisoninmay.com

Tour the latest trends in kitchen, bath and outdoor design at the 2017 Luxury Living Show’s dream kitchen, bath and outdoor living space. Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Phipps Plaza, the Luxury Living Show is on view at Phipps Plaza through May 31. through May 31; atlantahomesmag.com/events/luxurylivingshow

The Atlanta Botanical Garden presents The Curious Garden, featuring 11 installations that highlight the Gardens’ plant collections and conservation work through eye-catching manmade and natural materials. Guests will find everything from spray-painted trees to glittering chandeliers. May 6–October 29; atlantabg.org

Enjoy food, wine, beer and cocktails from more than 20 of Sandy Springs’ favorite restaurants at the second annual Food that Rocks. Held at Hammond Park, the all-inclusive event will also feature live music, and proceeds will benefit Sandy Springs-based charities Second Helpings, Ian’s Friends Foundation and the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance. May 6; foodthatrocks.org