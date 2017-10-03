Our Best of October

Can’t-miss events this month

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Bungalow Classic for a special evening to celebrate Atlanta designer Beth Webb and her first monograph, An Eye for Beauty, which explores the nuances of the five senses, and how her designed environments evoke them. Guests will enjoy an Italian-inspired menu by Bacchanalia. October 5; bungalowclassic.com; bethwebb.com

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents its 2017 Women to Watch exhibition series, which features emerging and underrepresented women artists from the states and countries in which the museum has outreach committees. The 2017 Atlanta winners are Lola Brooks, Chuzhan Du, Didi Dunphy, Rachel Garceau, and Julia Woodman, whose work will be included in a special pop-up show held by The Georgia Committee of the NMWA in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) GA. October 5-14; mocaga.org; ganmwa.org

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles for the Grand Opening Celebration of MDM Home Interiors, in association with Guy Gunter Home. Founded by Fio Pichardo, formerly of OwenLawrence, the shop features lines by Baccarat, Georg Jensen, Thomas by Rosenthal, Versace Fleur Collection, L’Objet and more. Guests will enjoy cocktails and light bites and have the chance to chat with Pichardo about his new shop. October 5; mdmhomeinteriors.com

Visit the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Serenbe Designer Showhouse before it comes to a close on October 8. Sited in Serenbe’s newest, European-inspired neighborhood, the Manor Homes of Mado, includes not one but two separate townhouses, which are decorated by more than 12 of Atlanta’s top designers. Designed by Rhinehart Pulliam & Co. and constructed by Bobby Webb of BCC Builders, the multi-story Manor Homes are set on a European cobblestone square, featuring courtyard gardens that cascade into a protected forest. Through October 8; serenbeshowhouse.com

Join MODA for a lecture with Craig Dykers, founding partner of architecture, landscape and design firm Snohetta. Held in partnership with the Georgia Tech School of Architecture, the talk will cover Snohetta’s innovative work and sustainable design process. October 19; museumofdesign.org

Held by the O’More College of Design and sponsored by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the 2017 O’More Designer Show House opens for tours this month in Brentwood, Tennessee. Featuring an entirely black exterior—which pops against the neighborhoods largely all-white homes—the showhouse is built on the property of late country music star Eddy Arnold. This year’s house features the work of regional designers such as Jonathan Savage and honorary chairs Robert Brown and Amy Morris. October 19–November 20; omoreshowhouse.com

Sample dishes from more than 90 of Atlanta’s favorite restaurants at Taste of Atlanta, held this year in a new location at Atlanta’s Historic Old Fourth Ward Park. In addition to tastings, the three-day event also includes live demo stages, workshops and a Grand Tasting experience, which offers patrons the opportunity to sample exclusive craft beers, wine and cocktails. October 20-22; tasteofatlanta.com

Benefitting The Giving Kitchen and presented by Georgia Natural Gas, this special Sunday Supper at Serenbe features food from chef Ford Fry’s Beetlecat, King + Duke, JCT Kitchen, Marcel, No. 246, The Optimist, Superica and St. Cecilia. A luxury bus will depart from Local Three Kitchen & Bar at 3:00 and deliver guests directly to the farm and return them to Atlanta in later in the evening. AH&L readers save save $50 off tickets with code ATLHOMES. October 15; thegivingkitchen.org/serenbe

Join interior designer Shayelyn Woodbery, Peoples boutique owner Susan Singletary and fashion designer Nellie Partow for Interior Perspectives: Fashion + Interiors Collections With Shayelyn Woodbery, a special showroom at ADAC that will highlight the elements of form, fabric and color. The tour will close with a private tour of Woodbery’s ADAC: Behind the Windows vignette, produced in partnership with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. October 26; adacatlanta.com/events