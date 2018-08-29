Our Best of September

Our can’t-miss events this month

SEPTEMBER 13–OCTOBER 7 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe present the 2018 Serenbe Designer Showhouse, Designed by Mitch Ginn, built by Mac McKinney and featuring work by some of metro Atlanta’s premier designers. The four-bedroom, four and 1/2 bath home will be designed as a modern farmhouse with board & batten exterior and a beautiful stone chimney. Join AH&L for the opening night preview party on Thursday, September 13th! All net proceeds from the 2018 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will benefit the Art Farm at Serenbe. serenbeshowhouse.com

SEPTEMBER 14 | The Atlanta History Center’s signature fall event, Back on the Farm, returns for its sixth year this month. Chef Kevin Gillespie will lead a team of local chefs, farmers and bartenders in creating a Southern feast, with cocktails and light bites at the Smith Family Farm, followed by a supper in the Grand Overlook. In conjunction with the History Center’s Barbecue Nation exhibit, this year’s event will have a strong barbecue aspect. Back on the Farm provides support for Smith Family Farm and its unique educational programming that tens of thousands of school children experience each year, as well as the 4-H program at the History Center in conjunction with UGA Extension. atlantahistorycenter.com

SEPTEMBER 16 | Join some of the South’s best chefs and their families for Wholesome Wave Georgia’s ninth annual Southern Chefs Potluck, a family-style dinner on the grounds of the Inn at Serenbe. Each chef will prepare a dish potluck-style—think side appetizers, dishes and desserts—in addition to a main dish to share. Guests will also enjoy cocktails by respected mixologists, along with local beer, wine and kombucha. The event also includes a silent auction and a VIP pre-party hosted by Chefs Steven Satterfield and Asha Gomez. All proceeds benefit Wholesome Wave Georgia. wholesomewavegeorgia.org/southern-chefs-potluck

SEPTEMBER 24–28 | AmericasMart Atlanta offers access to leading trends and showrooms at its Fall Design Week Featuring Gift and Home. Festivities will also include educational seminars, networking opportunities and more. On September 25th at 9:30 a.m., join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ Elizabeth Ralls for a breakfast seminar on designing and entertaining for the holidays, featuring interior designers Rhonda Peterson, Patricia McClean, and Howard Wiggins. americasmart.com/markets/fall-design-week

SEPTEMBER 25–27 | Enjoy book signings, product launches, cocktail parties, salon-style talks, and pop-up shops at DISCOVER ADAC, a three-day celebration of design.On September 27th at noon, don’t miss a panel moderated by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ Elizabeth Ralls, featuring veteran licensing agent Kate Verner and interior designer Denise McGaha. The discussion will provide insights into the product-development world, from private-label collections to opportunities with industry partners. adacatlanta.com/discover-adac

SEPTEMBER 27 | Enjoy an evening of music, cocktails and cuisine prepared by chefs from some of Atlanta’s finest restaurants at Open Hand Atlanta’s Party in the Kitchen. The evening will also include silent and live auctions to benefit Open Hand Atlanta, a nonprofit dedicated to providing healthy meals, nutrition education and therapy to homebound seniors and under-served individuals challenged by chronic disease. partyinthekitchen.org

SEPTEMBER 27–October 19 | Dwell With Dignity presents the third annual Thrift Studio Atlanta, featuring inspiring vignettes designed by some of the area’s premier designers and showcasing discounted high-end home products for purchase. This year’s featured designers include honorary chairs John Oetgen and John Lineweaver, as well as Douglas W. Hilton, Kristin Kong of K Kong Designs, Amy Morris Interiors, Bradley Odom of Dixon Rye and more. Don’t miss the opening night party on September 27th, where guests will have the chance to tour vignettes before the public. Proceeds benefit Dwell With Dignity Atlanta’s mission to escape poverty and homelessness through design. thriftstudio.com

SEPTEMBER 28 | Now in its 14th year, the Wish Ball, presented by Make-A-Wish Georgia, has become one of Atlanta’s premier social and philanthropic events, raising over half a million dollars in support of Make-A-Wish Georgia. Held at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, the evening will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and live auction. georgia.wish.org