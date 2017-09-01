Our Best of September

Can’t-miss events this month

SEPTEMBER 7 | Foxglove Antiques hosts Southern lifestyle expert, author and interior designer James Farmer on Thursday, September 7, from 4-7 p.m. for a signing of his latest book, A Place to Call Home. The Southern tome focuses on 11 homes in Farmer’s portfolio, using stories, images and advice to explore his passion for creating cozy spaces and his love of entertaining. foxgloveantiques.com

SEPTEMBER 14–OCTOBER 8 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe present the 2017 Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Sited in Serenbe’s newest, European-inspired neighborhood, the Manor Homes of Mado, this year’s showhouse features the work of 12+ leading designers.On September 14th, join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles for an opening night party, which will include cocktails hors d’oeuvres, music, art and design in celebration. serenbeshowhouse.com

SEPTEMBER 16 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles in celebrating the opening of MODA’s Text Me: How We Live in Language at a VIP exhibition opening party from 7–9 p.m. on September 16. Celebrate curator Debbie Millman, and participating designers and artists while enjoying light bites, music by DJ Dookie Platters, a Tattly tattoo booth and more. museumofdesign.org/textme

SEPTEMBER 25 | Taste of Atlanta’s Best Sommelier Competition kicks off on September 25 at City Winery from 7-9 p.m. Guests will enjoy food and wine tastings during the three-part competition that highlights each sommelier’s skills in blind tasting, service and theory. Eric Crane, Certified Wine Educator and Advanced Sommelier, will lead the competition with an elite panel of wine judges. In partnership with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and the Southeastern Sommelier Society. citywinery.com

SEPTEMBER 26–28 | Celebrate design at Discover ADAC, which includes book signings, panel discussions, and parties with top design talents. Event seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and check-in begins 10 minutes prior to each event. adacatlanta.com/discover-adac

SEPTEMBER 27 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles editor-in-chief Elizabeth Ralls for Hospitable Design: Creating Unforgettable Experiences through Storytelling, a Q&A with visionary Will Meyer of renowned New York City-based design boutique Meyer Davis and his client, Atlanta-based chef and mega-restaurateur Ford Fry. The duo will discuss their one-of-a-kind design projects. Meet and Greet and book signing with Will Meyer to immediately follow at 11 a.m. AmericasMart will raffle four tickets to the 2017 Serenbe Designer Showhouse, presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. americasmart.com

SEPTEMBER 28 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor in Chief Elizabeth Ralls, sits down with publishing powerhouses Jill Cohen and Sarah Burningham at Deal of No Deal: The Power of Publishing, a panel discussion that explores the power of immortalizing your brand in the 21st century. Cohen and Burningham will share the key ingredients for finding an authentic voice; how to navigate the author representation process; and strategies for packaging and marketing. Discover why publishing a coffee-table tome is not just a savvy marketing strategy, but also a launch pad for future collaboration, and, most importantly, why the South is considered the “sweet spot” for best-selling design books. adacatlanta.com/events

SEPTEMBER 28 | Shop the second annual Thrift Studio Opening Night Party and Pop-Up Shop, benefitting Dwell with Dignity Atlanta’s mission is to help families escape poverty and homelessness through design. Guests may shop vignettes created by a curated cast of Atlanta’s top interior designers featuring donated high-end home decor items sold at significant discounts, with 100% of sales benefitting Dwell with Dignity. The 2017 event kicks off with an Opening Night Party on September 28 and is then open to the public to shop from September 29 through October 20. thriftstudio.com