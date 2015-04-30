Our Favorite Outdoor Spaces

Once it came time to update the interiors of her Spitzmiller and Norris–designed Buckhead home, Jewelry doyenne Laura Pearce turned to designer and friend Beth Ervin. The most dramatic change was outside, with the addition of a pool and pavilion by Kevin Kleinhelter of K2 Construction and landscape architecture by Graham Pittman. In the pavillion, Ervin incorporated throw pillows covered in a Clarence House blue-and-white fabric for a pop of bold color. The Pearces collection of hunting trophies and antique flags adds a personal touch to the cozy space, while a fireplace surrounded by a stone hearth serves as the focal point.

Designed by architect D. Stanley Dixon, the outdoor porch of this New England colonial-style cottage features breathtaking views of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Traditional Chippendale railings serve as a tounge-in-cheek play on the mountain motif.

A private home on West Wesley Road, the 2011 Decorators’ Show House & Gardens featured the handiwork of more than 30 designers and local craftsmen. On the Overlook Terrace, Barbara Heath placed plush lounge chairs and bright accessories against a crisp white backdrop, blending indoor and outdoor living.

When renovating her Brookwood Hills bungalow, best-selling author Kathryn Stockett enlisted the help of a few close friends—designer Caroline Normark and architect D. Stanley Dixon—to craft a bright and airy abode. In the backyard, a covered porch offers family-friendly seating and living areas ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Michel Boyd worked from the outside in when designing this English manor-inspired Buckhead abode, having a hand in the design of everything from the pool to the grounds. A collaboration between Boyd, Harrison Design, R.J. Stewart Inc. and landscape architect John Howard, the lushly lined courtyard, swimming pool and adjacent brick pavilion create a comfortable sense of privacy for the home’s high-profile owners.

When transforming a young couple’s condominium at The Residences at The St. Regis Atlanta, into an urban, high-style retreat, Melanie Turner took an artful approach, bringing her signature glamorous aesthetic to every room. The terrace, which faces west for the perfect sunset view, was no exception: to create a natural extension of the living room, Turner brought in a knotty teak root dining table from Bali and incorporated benches covered in pale Sunbrella fabric for a tailored counterpart.

The verdant and perfectly manicured backyard of this Barbara Heath-designed Brookhaven abode features Mondo grass-accented lattice stonework, a luxurious soaking pool and a spread of artificial turf, which stays lush despite the lack of sunlight. Also frequented by guests, the covered porch features an outdoor sofa by Lane Venture and a custom quartzite table fabricated by Iron Studio.