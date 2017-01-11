Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year Inspires in 5 Featured AH&L Spaces

5 Featured Spaces that Incorporate Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year

When designing the grand salon of the 44th Annual Decorators’ Show House & Gardens, designer Barbara Westbrook used the hand-painted linen wallcovering deep hues for inspiration. Leaving the original moldings, mantel and over-mantel mirror untouched, she instead mixed in antiques from Robuck & Co. with deep, modern Verellen sofas from Bungalow Classic and pops of green in the form of plush pillows, maple trees and towering orchids. Read more.

This English-Regency inspired estate by dream team William T. Baker, Joy Mclean and Alec Michaelides evokes a timeless elegance—thanks to a soft palette of cream, beige and touches of green, which play perfectly off the home’s lush, charming gardens (visible from nearly every room in the house). Read More.

Inspired by an abundance of greens in interior spaces that she noticed during her travels, Designer Beth Webb infused the alfresco dining room of the Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens with a fresh palette of vibrant greens, which appropriately embrace the outdoors. Read More.

Kelly Anthony and Jenn Balcos of Wolf Design Group took cues from Serenbe’s verdant landscape when designing the great room of the 2016 Serenbe Designer Showhouse. The result is a striking palette of evergreen, black, white and warm metal tones, which plays off the room’s treetop views. I wanted it to feel very organic and collected,” says Anthony. Read More.

Margeret Kirkland injected this New York pied-a-terre with Greenery in both the literal and abstract sense—outfitting the master bedroom with a floral-print Colefax & Fowler chintz in a sprightly green. The designer carried on this lively aesthetic by mixing thethe young homeowners’ collections of antiques with bright colors, sophisticated patterns and contemporary pieces. Read More.

For more design inspiration and of-the-moment design-industry trends, sign up for the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ newsletter! Subscribe.