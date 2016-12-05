close

Pret-a-Party: Dazzling Gifts for Her!

December 5, 2016197 Views
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! In our weekly Gift Guides, we’ll be sharing stylish embellishments, thoughtful touches and luxe details that are sure to dazzle everyone on your list.

 

  1. Supernova pendant necklace, $6,800, David Yurman; davidyurman.com

  2. Carnets d’Equateur breakfast cup and saucer, $330, Hermès; hermes.com

  3. Sarah Moon for NARS Rouge Indiscret Matte Lipstick, $28, NARS, (470) 426-8646; narscosmetics.com

  4. Flume dress in peach, $695, Tibi, tibi.com

  5. Smythson ‘Endless Possibilities’ notebook, $60, Available locally at Neiman Marcus; neimanmarcus.com

  6. Velvet beaded choker, $312, ETRO; etro.com

  7. Black calfskin ankle boot, price upon request, Dior, (404) 842-0597; dior.com

  8. Cindy Ensor diamond hoop earrings, $1,685, Huff Harrington Home; huffharrington.com

  9. Dear Keaton rose gold leather pouch, $110; dearkeaton.com
