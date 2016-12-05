Pret-a-Party: Dazzling Gifts for Her!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! In our weekly Gift Guides, we’ll be sharing stylish embellishments, thoughtful touches and luxe details that are sure to dazzle everyone on your list.
Supernova pendant necklace, $6,800, David Yurman; davidyurman.com
Carnets d’Equateur breakfast cup and saucer, $330, Hermès; hermes.com
Sarah Moon for NARS Rouge Indiscret Matte Lipstick, $28, NARS, (470) 426-8646; narscosmetics.com
Flume dress in peach, $695, Tibi, tibi.com
Smythson ‘Endless Possibilities’ notebook, $60, Available locally at Neiman Marcus; neimanmarcus.com
Velvet beaded choker, $312, ETRO; etro.com
Black calfskin ankle boot, price upon request, Dior, (404) 842-0597; dior.com
Cindy Ensor diamond hoop earrings, $1,685, Huff Harrington Home; huffharrington.com
- Dear Keaton rose gold leather pouch, $110; dearkeaton.com