Six Outdoor Havens to Inspire

These al fresco escapes have us dreaming of summertime soirées

Landscape designer Carson McElheney overhauled the garden of this Buckhead cottage, which recieved a recent renovation by architect D. Stanley Dixon. McEleheney’s clean, classic approach to landscape design focusedon garden elements that aren’t overworked or distracting to the eye. Read More.

The garden of this 5-acre Sandy Springs property is overflowing with florals andd plant life—from hydrangeas and boxwoods to approximately 120 total varieties of roses (including rare heirloom roses). The property is also abundant with bird houses, so much so that it earned a certification as a wildlife habitat by the Audubon Society and the National Wildlife Federation. Read More.

Architect D. Stanley Dixon, designer Beth Webb and landscape architect Richard Anderson teamed up to create this dreamy outdoor pavilion for a family in Buckhead. A focal wall composed of native fieldstone was inspired by noted English garden designer Gertrude Jekyll, while mirrored panels cleverly conceal a TV. When planning the decor, Webb took the client’s favorite color, orange, into account. The furniture, rugs, upholstery and pillows are outdoor-friendly. Read More.

This Buckhead home, which was reimagined by Musso Design Group and Spitzmiller & Norris, balances traditional and contemporary elements. To create a sense of cohesion, Musso Design Group carried the family room’s color palette to the screened-in porch. A modern nod to a porch swing is suspended from the ceiling and provides plenty of space for afternoon naps. Read more.

The lush setting of designer Suzanna Kasler’s Regency-style Buckhead home served as sophisticated backdrop for a party that combined business and pleasure. Guests were able to move freely between indoors and out, while dinner—served buffet-style from the formal dining room—was enjoyed in the lush backyard. Read More.

This family’s favorite hangout spot is the pool pavilion, which includes a fireplace surrounded by a stone hearth and upholstered seating. “We were determined to have a pool on the same level as the house, so you could walk out of the main rooms and be on the pool deck,” says homeowner Laura Pearce. Read More.