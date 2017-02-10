Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Surprise your loved ones with these thoughtful treats and sweet sentiments.
1. Celebrate Shop Letters to My Love book, $14.95, Macy’s; macys.com
2. Cindy Ensor amazonite necklace gift box, $146, Huff Harrington; huffharrington.com
3. Dark chocolate lover’s box, $100, Xocolatl; xocolatlchocolate.com
4. Valentine’s Day arrangement, price upon request, Le Jardin Français; lejardinfrancais.com
5. Scattered Hearts iPhone case, $45, Macy’s, macys.com
6. Valentine’s meal kit, Garnish & Gather, from $28; garnishandgather.com