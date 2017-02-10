close

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Blog
February 10, 20175 Views
FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share

Surprise your loved ones with these thoughtful treats and sweet sentiments.

 

1. Celebrate Shop Letters to My Love book, $14.95, Macy’s; macys.com

2. Cindy Ensor amazonite necklace gift box, $146, Huff Harrington; huffharrington.com

3. Dark chocolate lover’s box, $100, Xocolatl; xocolatlchocolate.com

4. Valentine’s Day arrangement, price upon request, Le Jardin Français; lejardinfrancais.com

5. Scattered Hearts iPhone case, $45, Macy’s, macys.com

6. Valentine’s meal kit, Garnish & Gather, from $28; garnishandgather.com

FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share
Claire Ruhlin

Claire Ruhlin

Assistant Editor
x