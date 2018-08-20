Introducing the 2018 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

This year’s showhouse pairs European style with a bucolic setting

This September and October, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe present the 2018 Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Designed by Mitch Ginn and built by Mac McKinney, the showhouse will be designed as a modern farmhouse with board & batten exterior and a beautiful stone chimney. Some of metro Atlanta’s premier designers will contribute to the showhouse, helmed by lead designer Meredith McBrearty. The four-bedroom, four and 1/2 bath home features an office and large bonus room, an open living, kitchen and dining area, plus a two-car garage, an expansive back yard, multiple screened porches, decks and a patio.

All net proceeds from the 2018 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will benefit the Art Farm at Serenbe, an art complex designed to bring people together in support of the arts.

The 2018 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open September 13 – October 7. Purchase tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com.

2018 Designers

Foyer | A. Wooten Interiors

Front Porch & Covered Side Porch | Melissa Galt Interiors

Family Room | J. Hirsch Interior Design

Vaulted Kitchen | Meredith McBrearty

Breakfast & Butlers | Anna Louise Wolfe

Master Bedroom & Bath | Gilstrap Edwards Interior Design

Screened Back Porch | Elizabeth Ferguson Design

Ground Floor Powder | Julie Holloway Studio

Upstairs Bedroom/Bath 1 | K Light Interiors

Upstairs Bedroom/Bath 2 | R. Cartwright Design

Craft Room | Rooms Revamped

Pool Deck | Stefan Alexander Interiors

Landscape | Lucinda Bray & Tyne Martinez Floralis Garden Design