2024 Holiday Gift Guide
Make room under the tree! Seasonal shopping is made easy with AH&L‘s fashion-forward gift guide
- Staud Kitten Heel. $495, Staud; staud.clothing
- Green Customizable Pouch. $195, Garland Bags; garlandbags.com
- Penny Preville 18k Yellow Gold Watercolor Colored Gemstone Earrings. $5,880, Brown & Co. Jewelers; brownjewelers.com
- Yellow Gold Pave Diamond Puzzle Ring. $3,265, Cindy Ensor Designs; cindyensordesigns.com
- Laura Pickleball Cover and Zotty Ball Carrier. $148 and $58, Prepchester; prepchester.com
- Mark & Graham x Gray Malin Ski Dog Catchall. $39, Mark & Graham; markandgraham.com
- Luster Duo Drop Glass Ornament in Copper Blue. $98, Blackberry Farm Shop; blackberryfarmshop.com
- Haas Optipus Magnifying Glass. $275, Available through Odd Mclean; oddmclean.com
- New Antique Mirage Dual Vase. $1,150, Baccarat; baccarat.com
- Oh My Mahjong Spring Bundle. $495, Available through Anthropologie; anthropologie.com
- Hugo Glasses in Lupine Blue, Aloe, Amber, and Fig. $24 each, Hudson Grace; hudsongracesf.com
- Starburst Lapis Cocktail Napkin. $82 for set of 4, Maison Venu; maisonvenu.com
- 2022 Sauvignon Blanc. $22.90, Rescue Dog Wines; rescuedogwines.com
- Nocturne Pajama Set in Violet/Grass. $475, Matouk; matouk.com
- Anemone by Susan Hable. $865, Available through Hable; hableconstruction.com
- Reserve Sheet Set. $499, Boll & Branch; bollandbranch.com
- Spongellé Sugar Dahlia Boxed Flower exfoliating body wash; $22, Waiting on Martha Home; waitingonmarthahome.com
- The Better Brush in Blonde Tortoise with Chrome. $24, Trask; shoptrask.com