Best of June

Jump into June—the summer season kicks off with exciting events across the city

Through June 28 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ ATELIER, formerly the Luxury Living Show, enters its final month. Located in the heart of the Buckhead Village District in the previous Hermés store on the corner of Buckhead Avenue and Boiling Lane, the showroom is transformed into a hub of inspiration and design celebration, featuring new-to-market and noteworthy luxury products and finishes as well as innovative kitchen, bath, and outdoor living trends. The showroom activation will be open to the public as well as play host to exclusive, invitation-only events and lectures. atlantahomesmag.com

June 19–29 | Residing within the 82-acre Burton community property, the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles 2025 BURTON SHOWHOUSE is a new cottage and boathouse with views of Lake Burton, the North Georgia mountains, and the Chattahoochee National Forest. Featuring 12 design firms, the proceeds will benefit the Wildcat Volunteer Fire Department and the Lake Burton Civic Association Foundation. liveatburton.com/showhouse

June 5 | Get ready to sip, sample, and savor! Taste of Atlanta presents the 10th annual FOOD THAT ROCKS, a scrumptious one-night tasting event at City Green at City Springs. This vibrant food and drink experience celebrates Sandy Springs’ eclectic eats and provides patrons with the opportunity to savor all the fun flavors the community has to offer. Also enjoy live entertainment by Java Monkey and CJ and The Doughboys. Food That Rocks partners with Second Helpings Atlanta, helping reduce food waste and fight hunger in the community. foodthatrocks.org

June 5–August 8 | Emerging local artist CHERYL HENOS debuts her first exhibition It’s Not Just Black & White at Abernathy Arts Center. Henos hand-paints black-and-white photographs—an art form that rose to popularity in the 1930s before color photography. Henos’ photographs are painted with a variety of mediums from oil and pastels to acrylics and watercolor. artsandysprings.org

June 14 | Soak up the spring floral scene before the start of summer begins! Hosted by the AMERICAN HYDRANGEA SOCIETY, the 30th Annual Garden Tour will feature four blooming Atlanta gardens. The tour highlights hydrangeas in a variety of stunning natural settings making each tour stop unique. americanhydrangeasociety.org

June 21–September 7 | Hosted by ATLANTA CONTEMPORARY, SUBLIME features 19 sculptural works from artists across the Atlanta region. From large-scale sculptures to intricate details, the exhibition immerses visitors in a sense of awe. SUBLIME is an exhibition of sculpture and installation that invites artists to present works that challenge perceptions, stir emotions, and explore transitions. The exhibition jury is led by Christina A. West, a former Atlanta Contemporary Studio Artist Program participant. atlantacontemporary.org