Introducing the 2025 Burton Showhouse

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as we present the 2025 Burton Showhouse from June 19—29. A new 3,185-square-foot cottage with views of Lake Burton, the North Georgia mountains, and the Chattahoochee National Forest, the Showhouse—endearingly named “Maidenhair”—is nestled in the new Burton community by developer Pace Lynch, town planner and designer Lew Oliver, Mckinney Builders, landscape and garden designer P. Allen Smith, and interior specifications designer Dana Lynch Design.

The Showhouse is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home situated near the top of the 82-acre property. The home’s historical vernacular tradition pays homage to housing from the late 1800s with a modern update featuring high-quality local materials, artisan craftsmanship, and luxury finishes and fixtures.

A new addition to the community and the Showhouse programming this year is the Burton Boathouse, a stone and shingled gathering space inspired by Lake Burton’s famous boathouses. Built by McKinney Builders with interior design by Michele Gratch Interiors, the Burton Boathouse includes a fireside lounge, entertaining and play space, spa and wellness facilities, heated saline pool, hot tub and spa, fire pits, event lawn, paddleboard and kayak launch, and slips with shared community boats. The Boathouse will be open for tours daily, in tandem with the Showhouse.

Showhouse Hours

June 19 – 29, 2025

Thursdays – Sundays | 1 – 4 p.m.

Address

123 Verner Kastner Lane, Clarkesville

Navigate to 123 Verner Kastner Lane, Clarkesville (or LaPrade’s Marina on Lake Burton). You will see the Burton Boathouse on the lake side (by LaPrade’s) and the Burton community gate on the other side. Enter through the gate alongside Waters Edge Lane and park in marked areas, or go up Cove View Lane to park closer to Homesite 11.

Tickets

Tickets are $20 online and at the door. Purchase tickets for the day you will attend, and arrive any time during open hours. Tickets are available online at liveatburton.com/showhouse and on-site at the Burton Showhouse.

Participating Designers

Kitchen & Living Room: Beverly Baribault of Beverly Baribault Design Group

Foyer, Powder Room, & Mudroom: Kathy Patton of Kathy Patton Designs

Covered Porch: Lisa Sanchez of Nota Bene Design Studio

Bedroom & Bathroom: Kate Duffy & Christy Scott Spearman of Duffy Scott Interiors

Primary Bedroom & Upstairs Covered Porch: Chaz Easterly of Linen & Flax Co.

Stairwell, Hallway, Bedroom, & Bathroom: Michele Johnson of Michele Johnson Interior Design

Laundry, Sitting Room, Primary Bathroom: Elizabeth Joice of Elizabeth Joice Interiors

Lower Hall & Landing: Ashley Taylor & Staci Steen of Taylor + Steen Design

Lounge & Terrace Level Covered Patio: Chris Socci of C. Socci Inc.

Office & Bathroom: Janie Hirsch of J. Hirsch Interior Design

Coach House: Heather Parker & Caples of Heather Wren Interiors

Boathouse: Michele Gratch of Michele Gratch Interiors

Proceeds

Proceeds benefit the Wildcat Volunteer Fire Department and the Lake Burton Civic Association Foundation.

Located near the entrance to the Burton community, the Wildcat Volunteer Fire Department is part of Rabun County’s Fire Services, which covers 361 square miles with 12 volunteer fire stations, 200 volunteer firefighters, 17 fire engines, 11 tankers, 11 mini pumpers, and 3 fire boats.

The Lake Burton Civic Association Foundation (LBCAF), a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, was established in 2000 with the support and contributions of the LBCA and the community. The funds raised through the LBCA fundraisers are channeled back into the community, benefiting the Lake Burton area volunteer fire departments, and Rabun County nonprofits through the LBCAF. Additionally, the LBCAF proudly supports Rabun County students through our scholarship fund.

Special Events

Kristin Genet’s Moody Vibes Pop-up Shop at the Showhouse: Daily, 1–4 p.m. Curated by artist and designer Kristin Genet, discover unique, one-of-a-kind items that you won’t find anywhere else—an eclectic mix of treasures, from handcrafted jewelry, to adoring pottery, to distinctive home goods and intriguing art

Burton Community Tour: Daily, 2 p.m. Join us for a tour of the community to view the flora and fauna, trails, waterfall, creek and ponds. Meet at the Showhouse.

Community Walking Tour + Boat Tour with the Developer & General Manager: Friday, June 20 & 27, 3 p.m. Join Bill Lynch and Brett Sharp for a walking tour of the community, followed by a boat tour of Lake Burton (limited to 10 guests). Meet at the Showhouse.

Chair Massages & Tour of Spa at Burton: Saturday June 21 & 28, 11 a.m. Before touring the Showhouse, join Cherica Voyles for a tour of the Spa at Burton (located in the Boathouse) and learn about the holistic services available to calm the mind, heal the body, and nurture the spirit. Enjoy a sample of our organic spa products or venture poolside for a relaxing chair massage or Thai Bodywork experience.

Bodyweight Fitness, Meditative Breathing, Mobility Class + Refreshments: Saturday June 21 & 28, 1 p.m. Join Third Space Fitness at the open-air, covered “smokehouse” for a refreshing mid-day boost—a short, fun, and heat-smart 30-minute bodyweight workout designed to challenge all levels. No equipment needed, just your energy! Cool down in style with cold eucalyptus towels, meditative breathwork, and deep stretching, plus lemonade electrolyte drinks, fresh watermelon, and a quick 10-minute chat on improving mobility to help you move and recover better this summer. Enter to win a $50 credit to Third Space Fitness.

Wine & Wander with Lew Oliver: Saturdays, June 21 & 28, 4:30 p.m. Meet at the Boathouse and raise your glass to design with Lew Oliver. Lew Oliver, former consultant for renowned DPZ & Co., is known both locally and internationally for curating distinctive buildings and walkable town plans. Hear straight from Burton’s Town Urbanist about the inspiration behind Burton’s house plans and building facades, and the urban planning principles that he and Will McCollum implement into the master plan as you stroll around the site. Lew will cover macro-design discussion around master planning, as well as micro topics like building facade detailing and materiality, reviving historic building forms in fresh ways, curating interior details (featuring a sneak peek of his new trim collection that will make an appearance at Burton and his tricks on authentic fireplaces). This is about camaraderie, community, and education regarding the impact of design at every turn. Includes a complimentary glass of wine (for guests 21+).

Fly Casting on Lake Burton: Saturday, June 21, 1–3 p.m. Drop by the boat slips near the Boathouse to cast a few fly lines with Scott Johnson, and discuss the exceptional trout and bass fishing opportunities on Burton’s Wildcat Creek and ponds.

*Events subject to change. Tickets and details available at liveatburton.com/showhouse

The 2025 Burton Showhouse is open for tours on select days June 19–29 Find tickets at liveatburton.com/showhouse.