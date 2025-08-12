Introducing the 2025 Cashiers Designer Showhouse

Showhouse Hours

Friday, August 22 – Saturday, August 30

Monday – Saturday | 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Address

Please visit the CHS website, cashiershistoricalsociety.org, before arriving for parking information. There will be NO parking at the Showhouse. Visitors will use a shuttle from The Village Green, located on 160 Frank Allen Rd. Cashiers, NC 28717

Tickets

Tickets are $50 online and at ticket outlets and $60 at the door. For special events that require an additional ticket, please refer to the Special Events page on the Cashiers Historical Society’s website. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at cashiershistoricalsociety.org, or at one of the designated retail ticket locations in Cashiers and Highlands.

Participating Designers

Exterior Entryway & Front Porch: Rebecca McCracken & Lisa Hodge of The Summer House by Reeves

Foyer, Grand Room, & Kitchen: Sarah Kowalski of J. Banks Design Group

Dining Room: Roane Loudermilk of Loudermilk Designs

Mudroom & Powder Room: Melanie Couch & Nancy Dyleski of Spruce Interiors

Owners Suite: Eric Ross of Eric Ross Interiors

Owners Bathroom & Closet: Courtney Moss of Courtney Moss Design

Loft, Stairs, & Stair Hallways: Caroline Brackett of Caroline Brackett Studio of Design

Bedroom & Bathroom #2: Courtney Brown of Courtney Agosti Interior Design

Bedroom & Bathroom #3: Yancey Seibert Shearouse of Yancey Seibert Shearouse Interior Design, Ltd.

Bedroom & Bathroom #4: Louise Hane of Louise Hane Interior Design

Patio & Breezeway: Ann Hopkins of A-List Antiques

Gallery Sitting Room (Garage/Art Gallery): Liz Myers of Atelier Maison & Co.

Proceeds

Proceeds from the 2025 Cashiers Designer Showhouse will support The Cashiers Historical Society, dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Cashiers Valley. Located two miles south of the Cashiers Crossroads on NC 107, the five-acre campus contains four historic buildings that help tell the area’s history. Throughout the year, the Cashiers Historical Society offers educational programs for a range of audiences about the history and culture of the plateau. Additionally, the grounds and walking trails are open year-round for visitors.

Special Events

“Creating Spaces, Honoring Nature” Designer Panel Luncheon: Friday, August 22, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Canyon Kitchen at Lonesome Valley. Join celebrated architects Tim Adams and Brandy Long, along with renowned interior designers Barrie Benson and James Farmer, as they unveil their visionary approach to “Creating Spaces, Honoring Nature.” Hosted at Lonesome Valley’s Canyon Kitchen and moderated by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Publisher Elizabeth Ralls, this panel explores how to balance preserving the natural environment while creating unique spaces that reflect and honor the surrounding landscape. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

Tradition Made New by Timothy S. Adams: Book Signing: Friday, August 22, 3–5 p.m. at The Pavilion at Toby West Home. Architect Tim Adams of Atlanta, GA presents his book, Tradition Made New. This beautifully curated book features ten of Adams’ recently designed homes, located in diverse landscapes from the coastal shores of Florida and the bluegrass hills of Kentucky to the mountains of North Carolina.

Candle Making Workshop with Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust: Saturday, August 23, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. in The Pavilion at The Village Green. Join the Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust for a hands-on workshop where you’ll create your own candle using all-natural ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, and shea butter.

Talkin’ Bourbon with Blade and Bow: Saturday, August 23, 1–2 p.m., at The Village Green Pavilion. Join Brand Ambassador Eli Privette as he shares the history and craftsmanship of Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky and the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, KY.

Embracing Southern Homes by Eric Ross: Book Signing: Saturday, August 23, 4–6 p.m at Vivianne Metzger Antiques. Professional Interior Designer Eric Ross of Nashville, TN presents his newest book, Embracing Southern Homes—a beautiful showcase of the lush and layered interiors he has designed.

Art Play for Grown-Ups: Seasons on Canvas: Sunday, August 24, 11 a.m.–12 p.m at The Pavilion at The Village Green. Unleash your inner artist and reconnect with the joy of creating at Art Play for Grown-Ups: Seasons on Canvas—a lively, hands-on session with Showhouse Artists Jessie Mackay, Cynthia Perryman, and Brenda Sulmonetti.

The Bascom: Connecting Communities Through the Visual Arts: Tuesday, August 26, 1–2 p.m at The Pavilion at The Village Green. Join us for an inspiring conversation with Bill Love, Executive Director of The Bascom, and Ned Turnbull, a Cashiers resident and talented pottery artist.

Bluegrass, Bourbon, and Beyond: A Young Preservationist Event: Wednesday, August 27, 5–7 p.m at The Orchard Restaurant. Bluegrass, Bourbon, & Beyond: A Young Preservationist Event is a new addition to this year’s Cashiers Designer Showhouse. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

Sweets, Stories, and Southern Charm: An Afternoon with Anne Byrn: Thursday, August 28, 2–4 p.m at Personal Residence. Spend the afternoon at a private residence in Chimney Top with New York Times bestselling and beloved cookbook author Anne Byrn. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

Garden to Vase: A Floral Affair A Luncheon Celebration of North Carolina Blooms: Friday, August 29, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m at The Country Club of Sapphire Valley. Step into a world of floral beauty and creative inspiration at Garden to Vase: A Floral Affair, an afternoon where North Carolina’s vibrant flowers—and your creativity—take center stage. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

Understanding and Mapping Landslides: Protecting Lives and Property: Friday, August 29, 1–2 p.m at The Orchard Restaurant. Jennifer Bryson Bauer, Principal Geologist and co-owner of Appalachian Landslide Consultants, PLLC in Asheville, will explain the types of landslides that occur in the region, share tools for assessing hazards, and offer guidance on protecting life and property.

Botanical and Bird Motifs: A Pottery Design Demonstration with Christina Bendo: Saturday, August 30, 1–2 p.m at The Village Green Pavilion. Join studio potter and educator Christina Bendo for an inspiring pottery demonstration that blends artistry with Appalachian tradition.

*Events subject to change. Tickets and details available at cashiershistoricalsociety.org

The 2025 Cashiers Designer Showhouse is open for tours August 22–August 30. Find tickets at cashiershistoricalsociety.org.