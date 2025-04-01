Best of April

April in Atlanta—spring in the city is full of fabulous happenings

April 17–May 11 | The Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ SOUTHEASTERN DESIGN SHOWHOUSE is back for the spring season. The 10,000-square-foot Cotswolds-inspired residence is a collaboration between builder Cole Construction, exterior residential designer William T. Baker, landscape architect Land Plus, and interior architectural and specifications design team Source, plus many acclaimed designers across the Southeast. Join us for tours, special events, pop-ups, demonstrations, and much more! Proceeds benefit Hope Heals. Purchase your tickets today at southeasternshowhouse.com.

April 2 through 6 | Spring has sprung at PHIPPS PLAZA, where a lineup of seasonal events await! Calling all Downton Abbey Fans: Fleurs de Villes Downton Abbey, a floral exhibition inspired by the popular period drama and designed by talented Atlanta floral artists, is a spectacle of floral artistry you don’t want to miss! Check out the Phipps Plaza website for more information on spring happenings like their Golf Tournament Watch Party, Spring Social, and Petals + Prosecco. simon.com

April 9 | Celebrate BUNGALOW CLASSIC’s 25th anniversary in style! Design greats Beth Webb, Caroline Gidiere, Jonathan Savage, Mark D. Sikes, and Suzanne Kasler will be in signing their new release books, and catch Michele Toole’s latest ceramic pieces. This stylish spring soiree is a can’t-miss celebration! bungalowclassic.com

April 11–13 | Nothing says the start of spring like the annual ATLANTA DOGWOOD FESTIVAL. Returning for its 89th year and located in Piedmont Park, the event features a variety of artwork at the Artist Market, including jewelry, photography, paintings, and more. Guests can jam out to live music and entertainment while pursuing the vendors, and don’t forget the Mimosa 5K. dogwood.org

April 16 | Gorgeous gardens await at the CHEROKEE GARDEN CLUB TOUR 2025. For one day only, attendees can explore five stunning private Atlanta gardens, with an array of garden design from historic spaces to newly installed gardens. This year’s tour features the work of garden designers Alex Smith, John Howard, and Graham Pittman, among others. Exciting pop-ups such as an artist demonstration and artisan boutique will take place in select gardens. Proceeds benefit the Cherokee Garden Club Community Fund. cherokeegardenclub.com

April 26 | Experience an evening of elegance at the Atlanta History Center’s 39th annual SWAN HOUSE BALL. This year’s soiree honors James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer of The Coca-Cola Company and brings together the city’s business, community, and social leaders. Funds raised support the Atlanta History Center and its educational programs. atlantahistorycenter.com

APRIL 23–25 | DESIGN ADAC is here! This three-day event offers programming with exciting showroom presentations, collaborations, book signings, and much more. With impressive speakers, learn from design industry professionals and don’t forget to take notes! Don’t miss Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson’s panel on April 24th at 1 p.m. with interior designer Beth Webb, architect Brandon Ingram, and landscape architect Jeremy Smearman. We will see you there! adacatlanta.com

April 25 | The WESLEYAN ARTIST MARKET is a premier fine art show, featuring a curated selection of talented artists from across the region. Attendees can shop unique, high-quality pieces, enjoy live artist demonstrations, and experience a vibrant community celebration of creativity. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. artistmarket.wesleyanschool.org