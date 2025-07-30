Best of August

Make way for August—fill the last month of summer with adventures across Atlanta and beyond

August 22–30 | Benefiting Cashiers Historical Society, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles‘ Cashiers Designer Showhouse rings in its 28th year. Nestled off Whiteside Cove, 13 designers exemplify modern mountain living through the transformation of a charming four-bedroom retreat. Highlights include a great room with a cozy fireplace and 12-foot pocket sliding doors opening to a covered porch, a chef’s kitchen with a pass-through bar to the grilling porch, and a dining room framed by floor-to-ceiling windows leading to a private patio. The owner’s suite features 21-foot ceilings, forest vistas, and a spa-like bath. Upstairs offers three guest suites and a second living area perfect for relaxation or entertaining. cashiershistoricalsociety.org

August 28 | Calling all foodies! Presented by Taste of Atlanta, Grand Tasting Alpharetta highlights the town’s culinary classics and local favorites—including more than 20 of Alpharetta’s most talked-about restaurants. Located at The Hotel at Avalon, this one-night tasting event features a delicious selection of food, drinks, and desserts, along with exciting entertainment. VIP ticket holders receive early entry at 6pm, VIP swag bag, a welcome cocktail, and VIP seating area. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com

August 23–24 | Finish the summer season with Grant Park’s Summer Shade Festival. The two-day event features a variety of regional and local artists, food vendors, and live music. From jewelry to fine art, there’s something for everyone. And to kick off the festival, participate in the Run for the Park 5K, presented by Adams Realtors. The weekend events benefit the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the renovation and preservation of historic Grant Park. summershadefestival.org

August 7–September 4 | The Swan Coach House Gallery presents The Love I Have To Give Before I Die. The exhibition features mixed media sculpture and installation by Atlanta-based artist, Vivian Chavez. Her first solo exhibition, the showcase commemorates the life and legacy of her father, Carlos Jorge Chavez. The show is curated by Paula Cuevas. And don’t miss the artist talk on August 23rd at 3 p.m. swangallery.org

August 20–25 | The 2025 PGA Tour Championship will be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The thrilling final event of the PGA Playoffs features the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standing, and this year’s tournament will be a 72-hole stroke-play event with all players starting at even par. Last year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler, is a two-time major champion and Olympic gold medalist. Attend the championship and be the first to know this year’s winner! tourchampionship.com

August 8 | The Mimms Museum, formerly Computer Museum of America, a nonprofit metro Atlanta attraction home to one of the world’s largest collections of digital-era artifacts and rotating art exhibits, is wrapping up its summer series: Night Mode. Night Mode welcomes guests to explore the museum’s extensive art and technology collections in a relaxed, after-hours setting with beer, wine, and soft drinks. Exhibit highlights include an original Enigma machine, iconic supercomputers, a rare collection of Salvador Dalí prints, and more. The last day of Night Mode is August 8th, so don’t miss it! mimmsmuseum.org