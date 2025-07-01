Best of July

Ring in July with exciting summer events and activities across Atlanta and beyond

July 4–6 | Take a Fourth of July getaway to charming CHATEAU ELAN. From cocktail crawls across the picturesque resort to a DJ-fueled pool party and a captivating fireworks show, Chateau Elan has a fun-filled Fourth of July itinerary. Guests can experience special drinks, menu offerings, decor, and more in addition to regular resort activities. Additional festive events include a patriotic pool party, tours and tasting, BBQ, and fireside s’mores. chateauelan.com

Through July 13 | Presented by ABV GALLERY, Locals Only is a group exhibition that features work from over 80 Atlanta-based artists. Inspired by the state of Georgia and city of Atlanta, the showcased works take inspiration from Georgia’s history, culture, and more. The comprehensive show puts the state on full display. abvgallery.com

July 15–19 | The famous Marburger Farm Antique Show—originating in 1997 in Texas—returns to Downtown Atlanta’s historic Philip Shutze-designed Southern Exchange Ballrooms for its second year. Join thousands of designers, collectors, architects, celebrities, and vintage dealers at MARBURGER ATLANTA ANTIQUE & DESIGN SHOW for a one-of-a-kind experience. And on July 16th at 9 a.m., learn from professional designers and shoppers—antiques dealer Summer Loftin of Summer Loftin Antiques & Design, retailer and Francophile Meg Harrington of Huff Harrington Home, Susan Ferrier of Susan Ferrier Interiors, and Bill Peace of Peace Design—tips and tricks for antiquing like a pro, as well as go-to sources! Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-In-Chief Lauren Iverson will moderate the discussion. roundtop-marburger.com

July 15–17 | Seasonal shopping awaits at AmericasMart’s biannual market meetup, SUMMER CASUAL MARKET ATLANTA, in Downtown Atlanta, where attendees can stroll through outdoor furniture and accessories vendors showcasing their latest lines. With a focus on outdoor living innovation and stylish trends, gear up for a breezy outdoor summer! On July 17th at 11 a.m., join three respected design voices—architect Andrew Cogar of Historical Concepts, interior designer Jackye Lanham of Jacquelynne P. Lanham Designs, Inc., and landscape architect Doug Hoerr of Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects—in a dynamic conversation on connecting a home’s soul from the outside in. The discussion will be moderated by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-In-Chief Lauren Iverson. casualmarketatlanta.com

July 22–28 | Sip, sip, Olé! Celebrate National Tequila Day in style at beloved Fifth Group dining concept SUPERICA! And don’t limit the celebration to one day, enjoy tequila flights and cocktail specials all week long. Offered at all locations, flight offerings include the Corazon flight and Don Julio flight. Those in the mood for a creative cocktail can order the Superita with olives, Alamo Gold Old Fashioned with a grilled orange slice, or 100 Grand Margarita, an evolution of our Superica’s Million Dollar Margarita using Don Julio 70 Cristalino and Cointreau. superica.com

July 27 | Let your sweet tooth guide you to a day of desserts at the ATLANTA ICE CREAM FESTIVAL in Piedmont Park. Summers in Atlanta are sizzling, so keep cool with frozen treats from a wide array of local vendors. Jam out to live music and participate in fun festival activities, all with the city’s skyline as a blissful backdrop. atlantaicecreamfestival.com