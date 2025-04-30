Best of May

Make room for May—springtime in Atlanta flourishes with events across the city

Through May 11 | Act now—this is your last chance to visit the 2025 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE. The 10,000-square-foot Cotswolds-inspired residence is a collaboration between Cole Construction, William T. Baker, Land Plus, and SOURCE, plus acclaimed designers from across the Southeast. Luxury amenities abound at the Showhouse, featuring a media room and bar, gym, sauna, cold plunge, golf simulator, pool and pickleball court. Tour before it is too late! Proceeds benefit Hope Heals. southeasternshowhouse.com

May 7 | The Cherokee Garden Library of the Atlanta History Center is turning 50! To celebrate the milestone anniversary, join renowned interior designer Charlotte Moss for a fun-filled evening at the CHEROKEE GARDEN LIBRARY 50TH ANNIVERSARY. The celebration will feature a lecture and book signing, followed by a cocktail reception. Proceeds benefit a seminal rare book acquisition for the Cherokee Garden Library, elevating this collection of national importance. The Cherokee Garden Library curates, preserves, and shares over 40,000 works that tell diverse and meaningful stories. atlantahistorycenter.com

May 9–11 | To close out its thrilling season, ATLANTA BALLET offers an epic mixed bill, Catch Tuplet. Premiering at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the season finale production features stunning performances from Catch, Tuplet, and Hypnagogia. This trio of works by famed European choreographers explores balance and rhythm culminating in an intriguing world premiere. Catch is by British choreographer Liam Scarlett with music by Philip Glass. Tuplet is from Swedish choreographer Alexander Ekman, with music and sound by Mikael Karlsson. Hypnagogia, a world premiere by choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, features music by Nils Frahm, Christen Lien, Meredith Monk & Robert Een, and Naná Vasconcelos. atlantaballet.com

May 15–June 28 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ ATELIER, formerly the Luxury Living Show, is making its debut. Located in the heart of the Buckhead Village District, the space will be transformed into a hub of inspiration and design celebration, featuring new-to-market and noteworthy luxury products and finishes as well as innovative kitchen, bath, and outdoor living trends. The showroom activation will be open to the public as well as play host to exclusive, invitation-only events and lectures. atlantahomesmag.com

May 15–July 31 | SWAN COACH HOUSE GALLERY’s annual exhibit The Summer Invitational returns. This stunning celebration of fine art brings together over 60 artists from Georgia and the Southeast. With a diverse range of mediums, the exhibition will feature everything from pottery to paintings to jewelry and textiles. Curated by Maria Bruckman and Jacob O’Kelley, the rich craftsmanship and diverse selection will captivate any art enthusiast. swangallery.org

May 16–17 | Take a day trip to the charming town of Madison, Georgia. Located at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, embark on a self guided tour featuring a selection of treasured historic and traditional homes—from elegant homes to churches to buildings in the town square. The 2025 MADISON IN MAY TOUR OF HOMES AND GARDENS allows participants to experience springtime in Madison and its living history. mmcc-arts.org

May 31 | Held in an art-filled, historic Buckhead home, the ATLANTA PATRON PARTY will feature dinner by Chef Chris Murphy, libations, music by acclaimed folk singer Caroline Herring, and a silent auction. Proceeds support the operations and ongoing restoration of Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville, GA, the historic Buckhead party location will be emailed to ticketholders two weeks prior to the event. museumgifts.square.site

SAVE THE DATE!

June 5 | Calling all foodies! Taste of Atlanta presents the 10th annual FOOD THAT ROCKS, a scrumptious one-night tasting event. This vibrant food and drink experience celebrates Sandy Springs’ eclectic eats and provides patrons with the opportunity to savor all the fun flavors the community has to offer. The tasting extravaganza will feature over 20 of the area’s most talked-about restaurants. foodthatrocks.org